Couple who raped their children, forced them to perform sex acts sentenced to life in prison

A Pretoria couple found guilty of raping their minor children has been sentenced to life in prison.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the victims were also forced to watch their parents have sex.

The parents, who are in their 30s, have each been sentenced to two life imprisonment terms.

A Pretoria couple who raped their two minor children and forced them to perform sexual acts on each other has been sentenced to life in prison.



The couple – a 39-year-old man and 33-year-old woman who cannot be named to protect the identities of the victims – were found guilty of rape, compelled rape, sexual assault, sexual grooming, flashing, child neglect and possession of drugs.

On Friday, the Pretoria North Regional Court sentenced each of the accused to two life imprisonment terms and an additional 22 years behind bars.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the offences were committed in 2014 when the victims were five (girl) and eight (boy).

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said:

The parents performed gory sexual acts on the children, made the children commit sexual acts to them as parents, to each other as children and forced the children to watch them while engaging in sex. The mother would teach the daughter by showing her how to perform sexual acts on her father.





The Doornpoort Community Policing Forum (CPF) found the children looking dirty, scared and hungry at a park in August 2014.

"The CPF took them to the police station, where they told the police about where their home was. Upon arrival, the police found drugs and the couple was arrested for child neglect and possession of drugs."

READ | Eastern Cape man sentenced to life in prison for raping his 13-year-old daughter

Charges of rape and other sexual offences were added later after the two minors revealed what had happened to them.

The parents had pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Prosecutor Hanlie du Preez said the couple did not deserve to be parents and it was sad that children weren't protected by their parents and weren't safe in their own homes.

Du Preez said the minimum prescribed sentences for the offences had to be imposed.

"The NPA welcomes the sentence," Mahanjana said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

