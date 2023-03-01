Couple's hopes for second child via surrogacy dashed as court dismisses case

A couple h as failed to convince the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela to declare a section of the Children's Act unconstitutional.

The couple had one child after battling to fall pregnant for years and planned to have a second child via surrogacy.

They sought an order allowing a surrogacy agreement based on a genetic link between their 3-year-old child and the one they hoped to have.

A couple who planned to use a surrogate mother to carry their second child was dealt a blow when the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela dismissed their application to have a section of the Children's Act expanded to include a genetic link between siblings.

The wife battled with uterine growths, which made it difficult for her to fall pregnant naturally.

She had an operation in 2009 to have fibroids removed, and another three similar surgeries followed.

Her husband has two children from a previous marriage. He had a vasectomy which was later reversed.

In 2000, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, which was treated.

The couple tried for five years to have children. After numerous in vitro fertilisation (IVF) attempts and intrauterine insemination (IUI) they were still unable to fall pregnant.

Desperate to have children, they used donor gametes, managed to find suitable donors, and had seven embryos fertilised.

The wife underwent her first transfer which resulted in the birth of their now 3-year-old child.

"The minor child was born at thirty-three weeks because her uterus ruptured during the gestation period," according to the judgment.

Once medically cleared, a second transfer was done, and the woman fell pregnant, but at six months, she had to undergo an emergency surgery and lost the child.

She also lost her uterus and could not carry the remaining three embryos.

The couple believes that the only way they can have another child is by using a surrogate mother. They sourced one who was prepared to help and sought an order allowing a surrogacy agreement based only on a genetic link between their 3-year-old child and the one they hoped they would have.

They argue that that it is in the best interests of their child to have a genetically linked sibling.

A biological sibling could be a match for bone marrow, tissue or organs in the event that a need for any of those arise.

In court, they argued that Section 294 of the Children's Act should be declared inconsistent with the Constitution to the extent that the section does not include the words "or where the genetic origin of the child is the same as that of any of her siblings" after the words "where the commissioning parent is a single person, the gamete of that person".

The Minister of Social Development opposed the application and argued that the couple had not made out a case for the relief sought.

The minister's lawyers argued that the question relating to the constitutional invalidity of the section of the Act had already been decided by the Constitutional Court in another matter.

Acting Judge HW Sibuyi found that the couple had failed to elaborate on "how the impugned legislation infringed on child's rights".

"There is factually and legally nothing new in this matter to justify interference with the lawfully chosen measure.

"The purpose for which S 294 of the Act was enacted is to protect the child by ensuring that a genetic link exists when that child is conceived, to ensure the need for a genetic link between a child and at least one parent so that there is clarity regarding the origin of a child which is important to the self-identity and self-respect of the child and to assist parents who are conception or pregnancy infertile."

The judge said the section of the Act had nothing to do with the rights of a minor child to have a sibling who has the same genetic link.

Sibuyi added:

That is another subject altogether. It requires to be explored by the legislature.

"The removal of the genetic link requirement from S 294 of the Act or the creation of an exception thereto will, in essence, be a fundamental departure from lawfully chosen policy position.

"This court cannot interfere with the lawfully chosen measure on the ground that the Legislature should have taken other considerations into account or that it should have considered a different decision that is preferable (the right to have a genetically linked sibling). I agree that the relief sought by the Applicants if granted, will violate the principle of separation of powers and interfere with the lawfully chosen measure by the legislature."

Their application was dismissed.