1h ago

add bookmark

Court acquits SANParks CEO of assault GBH and withdraws sexual assault charge

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Fundisile Mketeni.
Fundisile Mketeni.
File/Netwerk24

The South African National Parks (SANParks) CEO, Fundisile Mketeni, has been acquitted on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The sexual assault charge he was also facing has been withdrawn.

Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court acquitted Mketeni on Monday.

His lawyer Mandla Ncongwane told News24 that the assault GBH charge was full of, "... controversies and inaccuracies".

The complainant had told police that Mketeni had touched her inappropriately and tried to kiss her. She said when she pulled away, Mketeni called her useless and ugly and also beat her up.

Mketeni was initially placed on special leave following allegations of sexual assault. However, the State decided to withdraw the sexual assault charge.

The complaints were laid in Skukuza, Kruger National Park, News24 previously reported.

Mketeni then requested special leave until the matter was resolved legally due to the seriousness of the allegations.

His lawyer said: "The CEO was on special leave voluntarily [and] now that the matter has been finalised, he would like to go back to work and ensure that SanParks is properly transformed. He would also like to ensure that the issues of biodiversity and tourism are the order of the day."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bushbuckridgempumalangagender based violencecourts
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 1763 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 3141 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
57% - 6403 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

10h ago

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.98
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.42
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.34
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.03
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,756.79
-0.0%
Silver
22.71
+0.2%
Palladium
2,147.62
+3.2%
Platinum
1,028.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
82.39
+0.5%
Top 40
59,822
+1.7%
All Share
66,274
+1.6%
Resource 10
63,425
+3.2%
Industrial 25
83,290
+0.9%
Financial 15
14,119
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21281.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo