Court acquits SANParks CEO of assault GBH and withdraws sexual assault charge

The South African National Parks (SANParks) CEO, Fundisile Mketeni, has been acquitted on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The sexual assault charge he was also facing has been withdrawn.

Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court acquitted Mketeni on Monday.

His lawyer Mandla Ncongwane told News24 that the assault GBH charge was full of, "... controversies and inaccuracies".

The complainant had told police that Mketeni had touched her inappropriately and tried to kiss her. She said when she pulled away, Mketeni called her useless and ugly and also beat her up.

Mketeni was initially placed on special leave following allegations of sexual assault. However, the State decided to withdraw the sexual assault charge.

The complaints were laid in Skukuza, Kruger National Park, News24 previously reported.

Mketeni then requested special leave until the matter was resolved legally due to the seriousness of the allegations.

His lawyer said: "The CEO was on special leave voluntarily [and] now that the matter has been finalised, he would like to go back to work and ensure that SanParks is properly transformed. He would also like to ensure that the issues of biodiversity and tourism are the order of the day."