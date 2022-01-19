Court building window smasher in plea u-turn despite being caught red-handed

A man who smashed the windows of a court building out of anger has changed his plea.

Sibongile Dube told the Vryburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday that he was not pleading guilty as he had intended.

Dube was caught red-handed smashing windows of the court building he later appeared in.

The case against a man caught allegedly smashing windows of a court building, has been adjourned for legal representation to be appointed after he indicated he would no longer plead guilty.

Sibongile Dube, 35, was caught red-handed smashing windows of the Vryburg Magistrate's Court in the North West on 9 January.

He was caught by a security guard who saw him smashing the windows.

Dube appeared briefly in the same court building on Wednesday. He faces a charge of malicious damage to property.

NPA regional spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Dube told the court that he was no longer pleading guilty and requested representation from Legal Aid.

"During his previous appearance on 17 January, Dube opted to represent himself. He told the court that he intended pleading guilty to his offence.

"He claimed his actions were driven by anger, following a three-month jail sentence he served for failing to appear in court on a separate offence in June 2020.

"Dube also attributed his anger to a two-year sentence he received in 2009 on an assault case. He alleges he had a valid reason for not attending court, but was nonetheless sentenced," Mamothame said.

Dube is to remain in custody until his next court appearance on 25 January.

