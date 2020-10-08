54m ago

add bookmark

Court cleared for Modack's appearance amid gun threat - report

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
People wait outside the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
People wait outside the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
Hanti Otto
  • The Kempton Park Magistrate's Court was cleared ahead of the appearance of alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack and others.
  • There was a rumour that someone had brought a firearm into the courthouse.
  • The case was postponed so that a new prosecutor could be appointed.

The Kempton Park Magistrate's Court, where alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack and two others were set to appear, was cleared on Wednesday following rumours that someone had brought a gun to court.

Netwerk24 reported that Modack, 38, from Parow, Cape Town, Anwa Gallie and Sergeant Lesiba Rodney Masoga of the Norwood police station in Johannesburg, are charged with fraud, defeating the ends of justice and violations of the Firearms Control Act.

The investigating officer was Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear, who was shot dead in his car in front of his house in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, on 18 September.

According to Netwerk24, the courthouse was cleared on Wednesday after it was alleged that someone who is not involved in Modack's case had brought a firearm into the courthouse.

READ | Nafiz Modack one of 16, including cops, in dock on gun-related fraud charges

The accused then appeared in a deserted courtroom while people, including Modack's bodyguards, waited on the pavement outside.

The case was reportedly postponed to February to appoint a new prosecutor. The current prosecutor, advocate Riana Williams, was reportedly a close friend of Kinnear and is too emotional to continue with the case.

Police have arrested 39-year-old former professional rugby player Zane Kilian in connection with the murder of Kinnear, who was a senior member of the Anti-Gang Unit, News24 reported earlier.

Kilian has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the illegal interception of communications. The latter charge is believed to be linked to the tracking of Kinnear's cellphone.

His case has been postponed to find a safer court for his bail application.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Nafiz Modack one of 16, including cops, in dock on gun-related fraud charges
Nafiz Modack plans to appeal high court ruling, claiming top cops want to assassinate him
WATCH: Massive escort for corruption accused Modack as he leaves court
Read more on:
nafiz modackgautengjohannesburgcrimecourts
Lottery
2 win the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 2616 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
38% - 2477 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 1353 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.57
(+0.23)
ZAR/GBP
21.42
(+0.24)
ZAR/EUR
19.50
(+0.28)
ZAR/AUD
11.88
(-0.16)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.29)
Gold
1898.59
(+0.64)
Silver
24.12
(+1.53)
Platinum
869.00
(+0.81)
Brent Crude
42.15
(-1.55)
Palladium
2362.00
(+1.32)
All Share
54528.30
(-0.40)
Top 40
50123.16
(-0.57)
Financial 15
10047.24
(-0.85)
Industrial 25
74224.99
(-0.37)
Resource 10
52939.51
(-0.47)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo