1h ago

add bookmark

Court calls accused a 'danger to society' as bail is refused for Zulu prince's murder

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The five people accused of murdering Zulu Prince Lethukuthula Zulu
The five people accused of murdering Zulu Prince Lethukuthula Zulu
Christopher Moagi/Daily Sun
  • The four women accused of killing Zulu Prince Lethukuthula Zulu have been denied bail. 
  • The fifth accused and alleged getaway driver, Dakalo Mbedzi, was granted R3 000 bail.
  • The case will be back in court in February 2021.

The four women accused of murdering Zulu Prince Lethukuthula Zulu will spend Christmas behind bars after they were denied bail by the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Tshegofatso Moremane, Margeret Koaile, Portia Mmola and Gontshe Tlholoe were denied bail, while Dakalo Mbedzi, the fifth accused and alleged getaway driver, was granted R3 000 bail.

Magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe said the State's case against Mbedzi might be weak.

In her judgment, Mkhasibe said she did not doubt that the women would attend court if they were granted bail because they had done so in their other pending matters. However, she agreed with the State that the women might be a danger to society.

READ | Three of the five suspects charged with murder of Zulu prince linked to separate robbery case

"There is a likelihood they might undermine the criminal justice system as they are alleged to have committed the crime while out on bail and this is based on their past conduct. There is a likelihood that the accused may endanger the safety and well-being of male persons whose extensions are to have a great time at entertainment establishments," she said.

A night of sex and drugs

The women are accused of Zulu's murder after they had drugged the prince and a friend. They then sold their belongings.

Zulu's body was discovered by security guards at his Johannesburg home at Graceland residential complex on 6 November. 

It is not in dispute that the women met the prince and his friend at a News Cafe in Randburg, where they bought the women drinks and later moved to the men's home and continued drinking.

Some of the women claim that Zulu and his friend had allegedly taken cocaine during the course of the night, but prosecutor Yusuf Baba said police found no drugs at the scene. The only thing found was insulin needles, which Zulu used because he was a diabetic.

In her statement, Moremane alleged that she had sex with Zulu and admitted to taking a microwave and R750 from the home. She said she noticed that the prince was getting weak and was snoring with his eyes open. 

The women, who are sex workers, are alleged to be part of a syndicate that drugs and robs people.

In their holding statements, following their arrests, some confessed to having drugged the prince and his friend.

"I am apprehensive of the applicant's holding statement that she saw the deceased snoring with his eyes open and yet she did not see the need to call an ambulance for medical intervention.

"Furthermore, in her bail affidavit, she said that she noticed the deceased was asthmatic because of the asthma pumps on his bedside. To my mind, this should have alerted the applicant not to administer five sleeping tablets, understanding the deceased's condition and the possibility of an overdose of any kind," said Mkhasibe.

Mkhasibe also questioned whether Mbedzi, who is an e-hailing driver who regularly picked up the women, could have saved the prince’s life had he questioned why the women were leaving the house with appliances and crockery. 

The matter will be back in court on 15 February next year.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimecourts
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 5100 votes
No, I will not
40% - 4675 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 1923 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
view
ZAR/USD
14.97
(+0.46)
ZAR/GBP
20.06
(-0.17)
ZAR/EUR
18.21
(+0.19)
ZAR/AUD
11.34
(+0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.07)
Gold
1833.02
(-0.25)
Silver
24.07
(+0.66)
Platinum
1025.00
(+0.59)
Brent Crude
50.07
(0.00)
Palladium
2316.00
(-0.06)
All Share
59466.17
(+0.09)
Top 40
54491.50
(+0.06)
Financial 15
11940.83
(+1.62)
Industrial 25
79264.45
(-0.50)
Resource 10
56770.07
(+0.19)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo