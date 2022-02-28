Court denies bail to alleged Gauteng serial rapist, who is facing 203 charges

Bail was denied for a man facing 203 counts of rape, kidnapping and theft.

All the alleged offences were against women.

The man was arrested after he tried to return to the home of one of his victims.

The Daveyton Magistrate's Court denied the bail application of Nkosinathi Phakati, who is facing multiple charges of rape.



The women he allegedly raped were between the ages of 14 to 44.

Phakati, 36, faces 203 charges of rape, kidnapping and theft, which were committed in and around Ekurhuleni between 2012 and March 2021.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, the accused was arrested on 17 March 2021 after attempting to return to the home of one of his victims.

On Monday, in court, he asked to be released on bail, because of ill-health, after abandoning a bail application the previous year.

"Prosecutor Refiloe Neluonde told the court that it was not in the best interest of justice to release Phakati on bail because the State had a strong case against him," Mahanjana said.

Neluonde also said there was evidence linking him to the crimes.

She also reminded the court that, should Phakati be sentenced, he was possibly facing multiple life terms - and, therefore, he would be a flight risk.

"With regards to his health, the prosecutor said Phakati was receiving all the necessary medical attention he needed, and there was evidence to that effect," said Mahanjana.



The matter will resume on Tuesday, during which a date will be set for the matter to be transferred to the Gauteng High Court sitting in Benoni.