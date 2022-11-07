Court dismisses bail bid of man accused of killing German tourist near Kruger park

Napoleon Joseph Nyalunga, the man accused of killing a German tourist in Mpumalanga last month, will remain in custody after the Kabokweni Magistrate's Court dismissed his bail application on Monday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa, said the court felt that Nyalunga had failed to prove the exceptional circumstances under which he should be granted bail.

The case was postponed to 24 January for further investigation.

Nyalunga faces charges of murder, attempted murder and attempted hijacking.

The 67-year-old tourist and three other travellers, including his wife, were ambushed by three men in Numbi, near the Kruger National Park, on their way to the Mdluli Safari Lodge.

AS IT HAPPENED | Family of German tourist releases statement, Sisulu assures tourists SA is safe

The attackers, in a VW Caddy, ordered the 67-year-old to open the vehicle's door. They then opened fire when he refused to comply. He was declared dead at the scene.



Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu met the victim's wife at the OR Tambo Airport before they flew back to Germany.

Sisulu assured her this was one of a few isolated incidents, adding that the government had, in the past, positively responded to incidents of robbery involving tourists.



