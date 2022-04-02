49m ago

Court dismisses bid to halt this weekend's KwaZulu-Natal ANC elective conference

Lisalee Solomons
Michel Bega
  • The KwaZulu-Natal Division High Court in Pietermaritzburg has dismissed an application for an urgent interdict to halt the ANC's regional elective conference.
  • The conference will go ahead this weekend. 
  • Members who were applicants are liable for the costs.

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg has dismissed an application for an urgent interdict to halt the ANC's regional elective conference.

The application was dismissed with costs. The African National Congress in the province welcomed the dismissal.

Provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said that provincial treasurer Nomusa Dube-Ncube had since been given the go-ahead to officially open this weekend’s conference at the Ugu Sports and Leisure Centre.

"We wish to inform all delegates to this conference that cadres of the movement and members of society from across the province and the country will be following the proceedings of this important gathering," said Ntombela.

Delegates will assess whether the ruling party's policies are having an impact on rural and township development.

They are expected to refine and interrogate the implementation of the ANC programme of action as announced by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa in his January statement.

Ntombela said: 

Delegates will brainstorm on what the ANC-led municipalities and provincial government should do to deliver a better life for the people of this region following the devastating impact of Covid-19.

He added that delegates would also be expected to discuss how to rebuild and strengthen the alliance in the region.

"We remain seized with ensuring a strong ANC – a united and vibrant alliance that debates issues and examines all issues internally, without fear and self-censorship by cadres of this Revolutionary Alliance," said Ntombela.

"We are confident that delegates from branches in this region will use this gathering to sharpen our strategies to ensure that the ANC of OR Tambo remains the only organisation capable of advancing the agenda of the transformation of society." 



