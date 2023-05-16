56m ago

Share

Court dismisses Discovery Life's application for leave to appeal order to pay man R25 million

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Gauteng High Court has dismissed Discovery Life's application to appeal a R25 million payout judgment.
The Gauteng High Court has dismissed Discovery Life's application to appeal a R25 million payout judgment.
PHOTO: Luba Lesolle, Gallo Images
  • The lawyer representing a man challenging Discovery Life has welcomed the Gauteng High Court's dismissal of its application for leave to appeal the court's earlier judgment.
  • The company sought to challenge a court order to pay more than R25 million to a man who became unable to work and pay his policy.
  • Discovery rejected his claim because his claim expired.

The lawyer representing a man challenging Discovery Life's failure to pay out a claim wants the company to "do the right thing and pay my client".

Marco Martini was commenting after the Gauteng High Court on Monday dismissed Discovery Life's application for leave to appeal against its earlier order to pay more than R25 million to a man deemed unable to work as a stockbroker.

Martini said he had expected the court to dismiss the company's application for leave to appeal. 

The man, identified in the court papers as PR, is fighting for a payout for his "Capital Disability Benefit" policy, which covers him in the event of permanent disability.

His policy expired on 30 November 2015. In court papers, he claimed he could not carry out his work duties between 28 December 2014 and that date. 

READ | Shock court ruling: Schools, hospitals and police stations must not be affected by load shedding

He suffered from health issues, including "a combination of post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar mood disorder" following the death of his girlfriend during their holiday in Mauritius in December 2014. 

In January 2015, he was arrested and charged with her murder and detained, pending trial. 

He subsequently fell ill.

The company rejected his claim because it said it had no evidence that PR had been disabled when the policy expired.

However, Judge Stuart Wilson ruled that Discovery had no right to reject PR's claim, saying the company should have investigated whether he had become permanently disabled before 30 November 2015. 

After the High Court made its initial order last month for Discovery to pay, the company said: "The implication of this is that insurers are liable to pay insurance claims when claimants only qualify for the conditions covered under the policy a significant amount of time after the policy has lapsed.

"This could impact premiums for disability and severe illness cover, as well as the insurability of certain conditions across the industry."

Wilson said the company's argument that his judgment would affect the insurance industry did not hold because it pertained to Discovery and PR.

He added that because the matter had no prospects of success, he could not ask the Supreme Court of Appeal to entertain it.

He continued: 

I cannot accept that this unspecified impact on Discovery is compelling enough to ask the Supreme Court of Appeal or a full Bench of this court to entertain an appeal that otherwise lacks prospects of success.

Discovery Life said it was considering its options.

"Discovery Life respects and is studying the judgment that was handed down today (Monday), and we are considering the options available to us."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
discovery lifegautengjohannesburghealthcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you be getting your hands on a copy of André de Ruyter's newly released memoir?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I want all the Eskom dirt
57% - 197 votes
No, we've heard it all already
43% - 146 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Undercover brother: André de Ruyter writes an Eskom tell-all featuring spies, sabotage...

15 May

LISTEN | Undercover brother: André de Ruyter writes an Eskom tell-all featuring spies, sabotage and subversion
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.10
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.91
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.77
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.75
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.5%
Platinum
1,062.63
+0.3%
Palladium
1,531.50
+0.8%
Gold
2,014.17
-0.1%
Silver
23.93
-0.7%
Brent Crude
75.23
+1.4%
Top 40
72,918
0.0%
All Share
78,262
0.0%
Resource 10
69,600
0.0%
Industrial 25
108,181
0.0%
Financial 15
14,894
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump...

12 May

WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump mattresses
'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at...

10 May

'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at Cape Town beach
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

3h ago

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo