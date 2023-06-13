Court dismisses ex-NPA boss' special plea to be acquitted of corruption charges

Matric Luphondo and Kebone Masange are on trial for allegedly bribing a prosecutor to make a criminal case go away.

Luphondo brought a special plea asking to be acquitted of all charges arguing there was no written authorisation to prosecute him.

On Tuesday, the Gauteng High Court dismissed this plea, finding there was no requirement for a written authorisation in this case.

Former Mpumalanga prosecutions boss Matric Luphondo has failed in his bid to be acquitted in his corruption case after his legal challenge that there was no authorisation to prosecute him was dismissed.

Luphondo, through his defence team, brought a special plea before the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria where it was argued the prosecutors had no title to prosecute because there was allegedly no written authorisation to institute a prosecution against the suspended National Prosecuting Authority boss in Mpumalanga.

Advocate Danie Dörfling SC for Luphondo told the court he should be acquitted of all charges.

Opposing the application, the State handed in a letter purporting to be evidence of the authorisation and led the testimony of Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi.

Dörfling disputed the letter served as a written authorisation, contending it was nothing more than remarks from the DPP containing an instruction to have the case transferred to the High Court.

Meanwhile, Mzinyathi maintained he took a decision to prosecute Luphondo and this was reduced to writing.

It was also argued Mzinyathi's decision to institute the prosecution was not rational because he did not look at the docket himself.

Mzinyathi testified he was given information and updates on the case by his subordinates.

Advocate Barry Roux SC for the State said it was clear Mzinyathi had made his decision based on the evidence which was communicated to him verbally by prosecutors entrusted with the case.

Judgment

In his judgment on Tuesday, Judge Anthony Millar said he agreed with the submission that the letter was nothing more than a procedural mechanism for the transfer of the case.

However, he also found in the present case, the DPP was not required to authorise the institution of a prosecution in writing when the decision to do so was taken by him.

Millar then dismissed the special plea.

Following the judgment, Dörfling asked for the case to stand down so he could prepare an application for leave to appeal the judgment.

Following arguments, the request for the case to be postponed to Wednesday was also dismissed by Millar.

Alleged crimes

Luphondo and his co-accused, the former head of the Mpumalanga human settlements department, Kebone Masange, are currently on trial on charges of corruption, defeating the ends of justice and conspiracy to commit corruption.

It is alleged Luphondo and Hawks official Ayanda Plaatjie bribed a senior prosecutor, advocate Andrew Mphaga, to withdraw a fraud and contravening the Immigration Act case against Masange.

Masange is accused of being in South Africa illegally and using fraudulent documents in his application for the head of department position at the department.

After Mphaga was approached, he allegedly told his supervisor, who authorised a sting operation against Plaatjie and later Luphondo.

During this operation, Luphondo allegedly met up with the prosecutor and handed him an 18-year-old bottle of Glenfiddich whisky, valued at R1 550, and R5 000 in cash. He allegedly also told the prosecutor there would be more.

Later, Plaatjie is said to have contacted the prosecutor, asking for a meeting in Pretoria, where he allegedly handed the prosecutor R28 000 in cash.

The trial continues.