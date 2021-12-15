1h ago

Court dismisses Matshela Koko's leave to appeal punitive costs order

Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala
  • Matshela Koko's application for leave to appeal has been dismissed. 
  • A 72-year-old woman successfully fought off an attempt by Koko to seek R500 000 in damages.
  • Koko also sought an apology for defamation from Barbara Tanton.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko's leave to appeal a ruling which states he should pay costs on a punitive scale, resulting from his failed attempt in seeking R500 000 in damages and an apology from a 72-year-old woman.

Koko also wanted certain things in the woman's affidavit to be struck, but it was dismissed by Acting Judge Adele de Wet in her judgment on Tuesday. She said there was no reasonable prospect of success. 

She also said there was no compelling reason why the application for leave should be heard by another court.

"I hold the view that another court would not find differently and/or that another court would not be entitled to disturb the discretion that I exercised, taking into account the recognised legal principles above as well as those contained in the judgment," said De Wet. 

In September, GroundUp reported that the 72-year-old principal of a Gauteng pre-school successfully fought off an attempt by Koko to seek R500 000 in damages for a tweet she posted about him.

Koko sought an apology, a restriction, an interdict and R500 000 in damages for defamation from Barbara Tanton.

However, Tanton's legal representative argued that Koko's legal action was nothing more than a SLAPP suit (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) designed to intimidate her.

De Wet subsequently dismissed the application and ordered Koko to pay costs on a punitive scale. 

The judge said, at the time, that Koko's motive was not to redress any wrong, but to "punish" Tanton, GroundUp reported.  

"Such conduct is vexatious," she said.

The court action stems from an October 2020 City Press article posted on Twitter, naming Koko for having refused to sign off on 27 contracts with independent power providers (IPPs), which had already been negotiated with the government.

According to GroundUp, Koko justified himself on Twitter, stating that Eskom could generate electricity for 42c a unit, but was obliged to buy from IPPs for R2.13.

Commenting on Twitter, Tanton said: "You stole so much, I am sick of your innocent ramblings."

Koko sent her a letter the following month, demanding that she unconditionally retract and apologise, that she desist from making further defamatory statements, and that she pay him R500 000, the publication stated. 

Tanton removed the tweet in early January 2021 and closed her Twitter account.

However, Koko launched court proceedings the same month.

