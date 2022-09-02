1h ago

add bookmark

Court dismisses municipality's bid to have Saldanha Bay church evicted

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Court victory for Saldanha Bay church on the verge of being evicted by municipality.
Court victory for Saldanha Bay church on the verge of being evicted by municipality.
Supplied
  • Another court bid to have a church evicted in Saldanha Bay was dismissed.
  • In June, Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath dismissed the municipality's application to evict the Uni-Faith Ministries Church. 
  • The municipality sought to appeal Goliath's ruling.

The Western Cape High Court on Thursday dismissed, with costs, a second court bid brought by the Saldanha Bay municipality to remove a local church.

In June, Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath dismissed the municipality's urgent application to evict the Uni-Faith Ministries Church. 

The municipality resolved to approach the high court last year because it wanted to commence construction of a housing development in the area. It instructed its legal team to approach the court for leave to appeal against the judgment.

On Thursday, the high court dismissed the municipality's application for leave to appeal, ruling that the arguments raised by the municipality were without merit.

In court papers, the municipality said the building project for much-needed housing was being delayed by the failure of the church to vacate the premises. 

READ | Limpopo dismisses activists' appeal against one of the biggest special economic zones in SA

In the eight-page judgment, Goliath found no merit to granting the leave to appeal.

The judgment read:

The main grounds of appeal were inter alia that the court had erred in incorrectly applying trite legal principles applicable in eviction/ejectment matters, failed to properly assess statutory processes relating to an environmental authorisation and land use rights, and erred in ordering the applicant to retain, incorporate and accommodate the church in the existing main building which was utilised as a creche.

It added that the applicant (the municipality) essentially argued that the court violated the separation of powers doctrine, and granted incompetent relief, more specifically relating to the order enforcing the terms of an environmental authorisation.

The judgment said the approach adopted by the municipality was obstructionist, and they had persisted with its view that the property occupied by the church needed to be demolished.

READ | FF+ in spat over plans for social housing in George

"However, the environmental authorisation conditions provided that the existing church and creche should be retained and accommodated in the development. It is common cause that the building occupied by the creche was not earmarked for demolition, and the church requested applicant's approval to move into this building with the permission of the creche. The applicant refused to entertain the request and elected to institute urgent court proceedings, claiming the respondents were delaying the building project," it said. 

The church opposed the municipality's appeal and argued that the position of the church was compromised as a result of the fact that the applicant subsequently rezoned the erf on which the church was located, allegedly in contravention of the environmental authorisation. 

According to the church, they were not consulted about the rezoning, which necessitated the demolition of the church building.

READ | Hole in one as Pearl Valley developer wins in High Court interdict application

The court ruled the municipality had misled the court in framing the urgent application as a dispute involving a lease agreement, which had expired in the normal course.

"The applicant therefore failed to disclose that it had initiated a public participation process relating to the new development," it said. 

The pastor of the church, Izak Rudolph, said they were happy with the victory.

"This victory over the municipality is not just a victory for us, but for the Body of Christ as a whole. The Church of God has a vital role to play, especially in these very uncertain times we live in. The community needs God's church. We just going to continue with what we did for the last 20 years, and that is to help, feed and support our poor in our communities," he said. 

The municipality said it was still studying the judgment before deciding on the way forward.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecrime and courtshousing
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
69% - 3062 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 268 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
25% - 1118 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.20
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.92
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.26
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.78
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,715.94
+1.1%
Silver
18.23
+2.4%
Palladium
2,043.04
+1.5%
Platinum
846.50
+1.8%
Brent Crude
92.36
-3.6%
Top 40
60,854
+2.3%
All Share
67,378
+2.1%
Resource 10
60,275
+3.7%
Industrial 25
83,360
+1.7%
Financial 15
15,066
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

5h ago

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22242.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo