Court faces tough choices as Ottery murder case winds down

The trial of the gardener and his assistant accused of murdering two Ottery pensioners is winding down.

The State is trying to find answers for the families about what actually happened.

The court will have to sift through vastly conflicting evidence as the accused have blamed each other.

As the Western Cape High Court trial of two men accused of murdering aged Ottery couple Rugeya and Riedwaan Addinall starts winding down, the court has to decide which one of the two accused's versions of events has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Addinalls were murdered on 5 January 2019 in their home in a peaceful suburb of Cape Town. The suspicion immediately fell on their long-time trusted gardener Gcinile Ngcobela, the last person seen entering their property, and captured on CCTV with another man circling their Mercedes-Benz.

He was eventually traced to Philippi East and arrested. The arrest of Lwazi Ntsibantsiba, a school pupil who was earning extra money during the December holiday as an assistant to Ngcobela, followed.

Both have pleaded not guilty and have blamed each other.

This week, Ntsibantsiba was subjected to intense and lengthy cross-questioning by prosecutor Nadia Ajam as the State seeks answers for the Addinall family.

With only a few student tours passing through the public gallery during the court's term break, the only people in the court were the legal teams, police, and court staff.

The public gallery was conspicuously empty.

Ngcobela alleged that he went to the house to do some gardening for the couple, who had become too old to do heavy work themselves. He also had an appointment at a client's house in Kuils River and wanted Ntsibantsiba to stand in for him while he attended to that.

He stated that when he returned, the couple was dead. He apparently had cash flow problems because a client that Ntsibantsiba helped him out with had not paid for the work done.

He said he hoped to get a deposit for the Kuils River painting job, and pay the money he owed Ntsibantsiba.

The court heard that on the day he went to the couple's house, he sent voice notes to his girlfriend, who wanted to know when he was going to send her money.

Ntsibantsiba testified that he was living with his disabled uncle and said they were not struggling as they lived off the disability grant while he cooked, cleaned and did laundry between his schoolwork. He was going into matric at the time of the murder. But he wanted some money of his own to visit family and enjoy a New Year's Day beach party.

This came crashing down when Ngcobela did not pay him as expected. He has said that Ngcobela called him out of the blue, and said he had a job in Ottery for them, and he would also pay back the money he owed his assistant.

Much of the testimony centred on when Ntsibantsiba entered the cottage at the back of the main house, where the couple was renting after downsizing from a house in Kuils River.

The court heard that the couple were adamant about not having strangers on their property, and would not have been happy to see Ntisbantsiba there.

The court will have to decide whether Ngcobela took him in the house straight away to introduce him, or whether Ntsibantsiba waited on a field outside to be called over.

Ntsibantsiba alleged that he first saw the couple when he helped Ngcobela carry groceries in for them, but they were already dead.

Rugeya and Riedwaan Addinall were strangled. Rat poison was found in Rugeya's mouth.

However, neither of the accused called the police when they found the bodies.

Ntsibantsiba has alleged that Ngcobela told him the old people would not pay him that day, and said if he told anyone what he had just seen, he and his uncle would be killed.

But Ajam found it implausible that he never even phoned the police after Ngcobela had been arrested and was safely in custody.

Both were seen on CCTV walking around the couple's Mercedes-Benz, trying to get it to start but they eventually gave up and left. The evidence and fingerprints collected from the scene have confirmed their presence on the property.

Acting Judge Bryan Hack asked Ntsibantsiba a few questions of clarity after the marathon cross-examination finally ended on Thursday, and he was eventually allowed to leave the witness box. When he returned to the dock he sat as far as possible away from Ngcobela.

There are three more possible witnesses lined up before this part of the trial ends.



