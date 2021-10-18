Court finds hitman guilty of killing ANC councillor in KwaZulu-Natal

A notorious hitman was found guilty of the 2016 murder of Thami Goodwill Nyembe, an ANC councillor in KwaZulu-Natal.

Fisokuhle Ntuli appeared in the High Court sitting at the Esikhaleni Regional Court in Richards Bay on Monday.

He was found guilty on a raft of charges, ranging from murder to possession of unlicensed firearms.

He was arrested by a task team, which had been investigating politically-related cases in KZN.

Nyembe was driving in his car, together with his wife, when he was gunned down in KwaNongoma, northern KZN, in 2016.

His wife sustained severe injuries.

"Ntuli was successfully linked to 10 other cases, ranging from murder to possession of unlicensed firearms," said SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo.

Ntuli will be sentenced on Tuesday.

