1h ago

add bookmark

Court grants bail to 2 Gauteng police brigadiers accused of gun licence fraud

Jeanette Chabalala
(File, Jonathan Burton)
(File, Jonathan Burton)
  • Two Gauteng police station commanders have each been granted R3 000 bail.
  • The two brigadiers joined a host of co-accused in the dock, including alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack. 
  • It brings to 28 the number of people arrested in connection with alleged gun licence fraud.

Two Gauteng police station commanders, who were arrested in connection with alleged gun licence fraud, have each been granted R3 000 bail in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court. 

Samuel Maredi, a station commander at the Kempton Park police station, and Zoleka Joyce Kuboni, a station commander at Roodepoort, appeared on Wednesday afternoon. 

The two brigadiers were arrested on Tuesday, joining a host of co-accused who have already appeared in court.

They include alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack as well as current and former police officers. 

The accused brought two separate bail applications and told the court they knew the charges against them were of a serious nature -and, if released on bail, they would not intimidate witnesses. 

They also said, if released on bail, they would not evade trial or disturb public order. 

The State did not oppose their bail application.

It also did not have an objection to the accused going back to work because the alleged offences occurred when they were stationed at other police stations. 

The matter was postponed to 26 February 2021 for the State to serve the accused with the indictment. 

In a statement released on Tuesday, national police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said: "The brigadiers have been arrested for their alleged involvement in fraud, defeating the administration of justice and contravention of the Firearms Control Act in multiple case dockets in the areas of Edenvale, Kempton Park and Norwood in the province of Gauteng.

"The arrest of the two brigadiers brings to 28 the total number of people arrested in connection with these cases, after 26 people were arrested earlier this year," he said. 

Naidoo said that, of the 28 suspects, 17 are police officers, of which two are retired, and 11 are civilians.

"These investigations started three years ago when it emerged that, during November 2017, security companies were involved in crimes of extortion in the Western Cape province relating to firearm applications in Gauteng," he said. 

He said that, in January 2018, several other people, family and friends in Cape Town obtained their competency and licence to possess a firearm, as well as temporary authorisation to possess a firearm, in an allegedly fraudulent manner.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
ANC MP Bongani Bongo granted R10 000 bail in fraud and corruption case
Relaxing safeguards 'was a leadership decision' - Ramaphosa's mea culpa on Covid-19 corruption
2 Gauteng police brigadiers arrested for alleged gun licence fraud
Read more on:
sapsjohannesburgcrimefraud
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 9742 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 10929 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.32
(-0.90)
ZAR/GBP
21.19
(-0.46)
ZAR/EUR
19.20
(-0.65)
ZAR/AUD
11.53
(-0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.05)
Gold
1881.10
(-1.20)
Silver
23.43
(-3.54)
Platinum
875.00
(+0.11)
Brent Crude
41.09
(+1.96)
Palladium
2253.50
(-2.80)
All Share
52308.14
(-3.28)
Top 40
47930.58
(-3.29)
Financial 15
10026.43
(-4.54)
Industrial 25
72862.13
(-1.98)
Resource 10
48131.41
(-4.51)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo