Court grants EFF an interim interdict in election banner battle with City of Cape Town

The EFF has approached the courts after the City of Cape Town threatened to remove its election banners.

On Tuesday, the High Court ruled in the party's favour and interdicted the City from removing the banners, pending the outcome of the party's constitutional challenge of the by-laws.

The party says the City's Outdoor Advertising and Signage By-law is irrational and draws an arbitrary distinction between banners for functions and events, and banners for electioneering.

The Western Cape High Court on Tuesday granted the EFF's urgent application for an interim interdict preventing the City of Cape Town from removing the party's election banners, pending the outcome of a constitutional challenge of the City's by-laws.

Ahead of the municipal elections on 1 November, the party had hung various banners on poles and bridges around the city.

The banners, around three square metres in size, contain party leader Julius Malema's image and the message "VOTE EFF".

The party and the City locked horns at the beginning of the month after Catherine Overmeyer, the City's operations manager responsible for urban management, wrote to the EFF informing it that its election banners were hung in violation of the City's poster rules.

She requested they be removed or the City would remove them.

The City argued the banners were not in line with the approved election poster rules distributed each year to all political parties that specifically permit posters to be erected during election season and not banners.

It further argued the banners were only permitted for functions or events, and not electioneering, in terms of its Outdoor Advertising and Signage By-law.

The EFF approached the court seeking an urgent interdict against the City to stop it from removing the banners while it challenged the constitutionality of the by-laws and policies.

The party contended the by-law and policies were irrational.

In his judgment, acting Judge Adrian Montzinger said the party would suffer harm if the banners were removed.

"The harm it will suffer is anticipated since, without protection, the City will simply remove the banners.

"If that is the case, even if the EFF should succeed with its review, it will never be able to turn back the clock and re-campaign or recoup the benefit it would have obtained while campaigning with its banners displayed across the City.

Montzinger added:

It is this court's view, even though a harm analysis is not necessary, that objectively the harm the EFF will suffer from a removal of their banners will be irreparable.

He said the election was an exceptional event happening only once every five years.

"The banners are not permanent and must be taken down seven days after the election. Considering the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the severe restrictions on political parties to campaign in public and in large crowds, it makes sense that more flexibility should be at play and no-contact methods of campaigning should be promoted. Allowing a political party to put up banners clearly falls within that no-contact method.

"To be allowed to hang banners will allow the EFF to campaign openly and effectively and give an effective expression of the indispensable right to vote and will further promote the objects, spirit and purport of the Constitution," Montzinger added.

