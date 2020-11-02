Court grants interdict to keep report on SARS intelligence unit secret

A court has interdicted the release of a classified intelligence report.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled that just because the report made its way into the public domain, does not mean it should be in the public domain.

Reference to the Inspector General of Intelligence’s report in an EFF affidavit is also struck out.

A court has interdicted the release and public access of a 2014 intelligence report into media allegations that some members of the Special Operations Unit within the State Security Agency (SSA) were allegedly involved in unlawful activities.

In a judgment handed down by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, the court agreed that just because the report made its way into the public domain, it did not make it declassified.

The Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo had applied for the interdict against the release of the report by the Inspector General of Intelligence dated 31 October 2014Agency".

The report was leaked by the EFF last year.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had come out in support of the EFF, arguing that the report should be made public.

Dlodlo had argued the report remained classified, exposed SSA operatives, and endangered their lives, and prejudiced the SSA and the foreign intelligence agencies with whom it works.

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan had applied for the review and setting aside of the Public Protector’s report on "An Investigation into Allegations of Violations of the Executive Ethics Code by Mr Pravin Gordhan, MP as well as allegations of maladministration, corruption and improper conduct by the South African Revenue Services".

The Public Protector had based her findings, among others, on the Inspector General’s report.

More to follow.