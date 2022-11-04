1h ago

Court grants preservation order against former bank employee who allegedly defrauded clients

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
Kelebogile Tlhatlosi and Brian Odora.
Supplied

The Hawks in the Free State secured a preservation order of more than R7 million against two people accused of defrauding Standard Bank clients.  

The order was granted by the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein against former Standard Bank employee Kelebogile Tlhatlosi, 27, and her accomplice, Brian Odora, 36. 

It is the Hawks case that, during November and December 2021, Tlhatlosi and her colleague, Gotshawanetse Mmoniemang Adora, fraudulently accessed the bank accounts of three clients. 

The two worked at different Standard Bank branches, according to Free State Hawks spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo. 

Singo said the women "colluded in fraudulent activities where they transferred money from Standard Bank clients without their knowledge".

The money was transferred to Odora and Ellen Mahlulo'saccounts.  

"As a result, Standard Bank was prejudiced and suffered a total loss of more than R26 million," he said. 

He said the court only granted a preservation order against Tlhatlosi and Odora, but investigations continued with regard to the other accused. 

He said all four are out on bail, ranging from R800 to R10 000. 

The four are expected back in court on 14 December.


