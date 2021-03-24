Court hears bail application of police officers accused of Mthokozisi Ntumba's murder

Four police officers were arrested in connection with the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba.

The court heard two bail applications.

The accused face charges of murder, three of attempted murder, and defeating the ends of justice.

Two of the four police officers arrested in connection with the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba during a student protest have asked the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court to be released on bail.

Tshephisho Kekana, 27, and Cidraas Motseothatha, 43, on Wednesday morning told the court it would be in the interest of justice to permit their release on bail.

Kekana and Motseothatha, together with their co-accused - Madimetja Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51 - face charges of murder, three of attempted murder and one count of defeating the ends of justice.

Ntumba was shot and killed, allegedly by police, who were dispersing students protesting the non-registration of students with historical debt.

READ | Mthokozisi Ntumba death: 'We hope cops arrested are convicted for his murder' - family

Kekana, in his bail application, told the court he was a single man and the father of a two-year-old child, who is solely dependent on him for monthly support.

In his affidavit, he stated that, if he is detained further, it will be a substantial burden on him and his family.

Motseothatha told the court he intends pleading not guilty to the charges and is confident he will be acquitted during the trial.

Mthokozisi Ntumba's family has not decided on when and also how much they will be suing the police for - but they want those arrested convicted for his murder. | @ntwaagae https://t.co/gWZ0H5umtH — News24 (@News24) March 17, 2021

He added that he is a married man, and his wife is unemployed. His wife and four children are solely dependent on him.

"I did not resist, I cooperated with the police officers during my arrest. I do not have relatives or friends outside the borders of this country. And I have no previous convictions," he said in his affidavit.

Legodi and Mohammed will proceed with their bail application after the lunch adjournment.

The matter continues.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.