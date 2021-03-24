1h ago

add bookmark

Court hears bail application of police officers accused of Mthokozisi Ntumba's murder

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The accused in the Mthokozisi Ntumba case.
The accused in the Mthokozisi Ntumba case.
Kayleen Morgan
  • Four police officers were arrested in connection with the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba.
  • The court heard two bail applications.
  • The accused face charges of murder, three of attempted murder, and defeating the ends of justice. 

Two of the four police officers arrested in connection with the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba during a student protest have asked the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court to be released on bail.

Tshephisho Kekana, 27, and Cidraas Motseothatha, 43, on Wednesday morning told the court it would be in the interest of justice to permit their release on bail.

Kekana and Motseothatha, together with their co-accused - Madimetja Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51 - face charges of murder, three of attempted murder and one count of defeating the ends of justice.

Ntumba was shot and killed, allegedly by police, who were dispersing students protesting the non-registration of students with historical debt.

READ | Mthokozisi Ntumba death: 'We hope cops arrested are convicted for his murder' - family 

Kekana, in his bail application, told the court he was a single man and the father of a two-year-old child, who is solely dependent on him for monthly support.

In his affidavit, he stated that, if he is detained further, it will be a substantial burden on him and his family. 

Motseothatha told the court he intends pleading not guilty to the charges and is confident he will be acquitted during the trial. 

He added that he is a married man, and his wife is unemployed. His wife and four children are solely dependent on him. 

"I did not resist, I cooperated with the police officers during my arrest. I do not have relatives or friends outside the borders of this country. And I have no previous convictions," he said in his affidavit.

Legodi and Mohammed will proceed with their bail application after the lunch adjournment.

The matter continues.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimecourtsaps
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
38% - 784 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 247 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
50% - 1022 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.88
(-0.3)
GBP/ZAR
20.39
(-0.5)
EUR/ZAR
17.59
(-0.3)
AUD/ZAR
11.32
(-0.2)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.4)
Gold
1,730.76
(+0.2)
Silver
25.19
(+0.6)
Platinum
1,172.50
(+0.4)
Brent Crude
60.79
(-5.9)
Palladium
2,630.50
(+0.8)
All Share
64,952
(-0.6)
Top 40
59,464
(-0.6)
Financial 15
11,864
(-0.5)
Industrial 25
86,303
(-1.1)
Resource 10
64,515
(+0.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo