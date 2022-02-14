Court hears how pastor allegedly asked ex-congregant to send him sexually explicit pictures

A Mpumalanga pastor is on trial for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting some of his congregants.

One of his alleged victims claims that Pastor John Masilela asked him to send him pictures of his private parts by WhatsApp.

Masilela is facing 16 charges including rape, sexual grooming of a child, and the exposure of genitals.

Details of alleged sexual acts emerged against a Mpumalanga pastor during his trial at the KwaMhlanga Magistrate's Court on Monday.



The court heard that Pastor John Masilela allegedly asked one of his former congregants to send him pictures of his private parts by Whatsapp, before he allegedly sexually assaulted him.

The alleged victim is a 30-year-old man. State witness Constable John Aphane testified that the man told him that the incident happened sometime in 2014. Aphane was reading from a statement that he wrote when the man opened a case against Masilela at the KwaMhlanga police station in 2014.

"The complainant told me that the pastor contacted him by WhatsApp and asked him to send him pictures of his private parts so that he could pray for him," Aphane told the court.

At the time, said Aphane, the man was staying at Masilela's church, the Good Shepard Christian Centre, which is on the same property as his marital house in Sun City Village.

"The complainant said he sent the pictures as requested. He said the pastor asked him to come into his house because his power was in his saliva and he wanted to use his tongue to pray for him.

"He said after he entered the bedroom, the pastor started praying for him and he unzipped his trouser. He said the pastor put his hand on his penis while it was inside his underwear, prayed for him and let him go."

Aphane also said the man had alleged in the statement that Masilela later persuaded him repeatedly to go back to his bedroom so that he could anoint him with saliva, but he refused. He said the man told him that he then realised that Masilela was allegedly abusing him and went back to his home in Mahlabathini Village, about 2km away, in 2018.

Masilela, 44, is facing 16 charges including rape, sexual grooming of a child, and the exposure of genitals, according to the charge sheet. His alleged victims include teenagers and the incidents happened while they were members of his church.

It is also alleged in the charge sheet that the incidents happened inside Masilela's church between 2016 and 2018, and he was arrested on 29 May 2020. He is out on R2 000 bail.

Masilela's lawyer, Jaftha Mabena, is expected to cross-examine the man on Tuesday when the trial continues.

Mabena told the court on Monday that the man and three other alleged victims of Masilela acted in cahoots against his client. He said this was because they opened cases of sexual assault against Masilela on the same day in relation to sexual acts that allegedly happened on different days.