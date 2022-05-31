Court hears how Tazne van Wyk's murder drove Cape Town community to turn on accused's family

The court heard how the community turned on the relatives of the man accused of murdering Tazne van Wyk.

A child had to be taken out of school when protesters broke the roof of the building.

The accused said the witness was making it up to make him look bad.

A quarter loaf of sliced white bread was tied to the waistband of Moehydien Pangaker as he sat in the Western Cape High Court listening to testimony on the backlash that followed his arrest for the murder of eight-year-old Cape Town schoolgirl, Tazne van Wyk.

It swung at his side as he lazily leaned back in the dock, wearing a leather jacket, stretching his arm out along the wooden bar, and settling in to listen to an afternoon of witness testimony.

A thin man, with lanky hair, he listened intently as a relative, who may not be named, testified that the backlash against Van Wyk's murder was so severe that the community they lived in turned their outrage and anger on them, even though they had nothing to do with the murder.

It was so bad that the roof at the school of a child relative was broken as community members turned on the child, looking for somewhere to vent their wrath. The child eventually had to be taken out of the school for her own safety.

Tazne disappeared as she walked just a few steps from her house to a tuck shop over the narrow road in Connaught Estate, Elsies River, on 7 February 2020.

Her remains were found stuffed in a drain on the side of the road, near Worcester.

The man, who was arrested, turned out to be not just on parole, but also accused of other rapes, as well as extreme violence to women and girls.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The case resulted in Justice Minister Ronald Lamola ordering a review of the parole system, while Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the family to offer condolences.

At the time, her grieving mother, Carmen, said that, after unsuccessful phone calls to the police station, they had to go, in person, report her missing. She said the police were reluctant to search his house at the time because they were afraid of people throwing stones at them.

Much of the trial has been held in camera due to the reach and extent of the allegations against him - some of which include crimes against relatives.

After the woman testified on Tuesday as to how relatives were treated by the community after Tazne's murder, another woman was sworn in as a witness; she may get immunity from prosecution if she testifies truthfully.

This is because she, too, faces charges - failing to report the sexual assault of a child, fraud and making a false statement to police.

In her testimony, in which she sometimes had to stop and take a deep breath, to prevent tears from coming, she told the court that the man in the dock had once been a security guard at a nightclub in Ladismith.

He had also worked as a refuse truck emptier at a municipal dump in Kannaland and, at one stage, worked for a dried fruit plant.

She told the court how her own life was extremely difficult, getting married at a young age, then being abandoned when her child was not even two years old.

She had shared accommodation with other people, or had lived in a wooden Wendy house with Pangaker.

During this time, he formed a "bond" with her daughter, who was quite sickly because of a long-standing medical condition.

The trial was adjourned to Wednesday.

Pangaker made no response when a policeman cuffed him from behind as he stood up, bread packet swinging at his waist, to be taken back into custody.

