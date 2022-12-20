5m ago

add bookmark

Court order compels Mbalula to address bus attacks, as Intercape wins latest legal battle

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A court judgment will compel Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to “urgently” address attacks against long-haul coach operator Intercape.
A court judgment will compel Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to “urgently” address attacks against long-haul coach operator Intercape.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
  • A court order, handed down on Tuesday, will force the transport minister to deal with attacks on long-haul buses.
  • The judgment is a victory for Intercape in its legal bid to have authorities intervene.
  • There have been more than 150 attacks on Intercape buses, many of them in the Eastern Cape.

A court judgment will compel Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to “urgently” address attacks against long-haul bus operator Intercape.

The Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda on Tuesday ordered that Mbalula "immediately, and with the utmost urgency, develop and implement an action plan to ensure the safety of long-distance coach drivers and passengers", Intercape said in a statement.

The latest judgment comes after Mbalula sought leave to appeal an earlier order by the same court, compelling him and Eastern Cape Transport and Community Safety MEC Xolile Nqatha to develop, with input from the police, an effective plan of action to stop the attacks.

There have been more than 150 recorded violent incidents, including shootings, stonings, and acts of intimidation directed at Intercape and other long-distance operators, allegedly by rogue taxi associations looking to control routes.

The Eastern Cape is the epicentre of this campaign of violence.

Tuesday’s ruling, handed down by Judge John Smith, says: 

The Court Order shall continue to operate against, and be executed and given effect to by the Minister pending the outcome of any application for leave to appeal.

The court order is the latest development in a long battle by Intercape to force authorities to address the attacks on its buses.

In September, it approached the court seeking an order to compel the government to take positive steps to ensure the safety of the industry.

The court gave Mbalula and Nqatha 20 days to formulate the plan ahead of the festive season, when inter-provincial travel peaks.

According to Intercape CEO Johann Ferreira, while the office of the MEC agreed to implement the order of the court, Mbalula "regrettably decided not to participate in the formulation of an action plan and rather focused his attention on challenging the court’s decision by lodging an application for leave to appeal".

READ | Intercape attack: Western Cape government vows to improve long-haul bus safety after latest incident

Nqatha filed an action plan on 28 October. However, on the same day, Mbalula gave notice of his intention to apply for leave to appeal the court order.

The application for leave to appeal had the effect of suspending the operation of the court order.

This compelled Intercape to again approach the High Court to seek a further order to compel the minister to act, said Ferreira.

Ferreira said:

We were shocked that the minister preferred to be engaged in legal proceedings, rather than to use his powers to come to the assistance of the travelling public.

"We had pleaded with the minister to take part in the formulation of the action plan whilst the appeal process unfolded. He refused."

'Where, what, when and how'

"Intercape then sought the further court order to compel the minister to discharge his constitutional obligations whilst the appeal process was ongoing. The minister opposed the application, but on the eve of having to file his answering affidavit, he withdrew his opposition to the application," said Ferreira.

On Tuesday, Smith ruled that the earlier order of 30 September 2022 would remain enforceable, notwithstanding Mbalula's application for leave to appeal. The court judgment in respect of the application is expected early next year.

Ferreira said Smith’s order brought to an end any debate over whether Mbalula should comply with the court’s order to formulate an effective action plan to deal with the crisis.

READ | 'It's ridiculous, but what can we do?' Cape Town bus commuters face another fare hike from Golden Arrow

"We want to see a meaningful, coherent and implementable plan of action to put an end to this blatant criminality in the public transport sector which falls under the auspices of the Minister of Transport," he said.

The plan would need to address acts of intimidation and violence against long-distance bus operators in the Eastern Cape, by cooperating and co-ordinating with the police.

Ferreira said the plan would also have to set out the "where, what, when and how" of the actions that would need to be taken to ensure the safety and security of long-distance bus drivers and passengers in the Eastern Cape.

According to Intercape, Mbalula and Nqatha also sought an extension to provide an improved action. This was supposed to be submitted by Monday 19 December, but the deadline was missed.

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose previously said it "is committed to creating a safe environment for all road users" in the province.

He had not responded to Tuesday’s judgment at the time of publication. His response will be added once received.

Mbalula had also not commented at the time of publication. His response will be added once received.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
intercapefikile mbalulaeastern capetransportcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
50% - 2469 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 99 votes
It makes no difference
48% - 2416 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.37
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.10
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.47
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.58
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-3.4%
Gold
1,807.08
+1.1%
Silver
23.71
+3.1%
Palladium
1,693.33
+0.9%
Platinum
1,001.50
+2.0%
Brent Crude
79.80
+1.0%
Top 40
66,930
-0.5%
All Share
73,041
-0.4%
Resource 10
70,359
-0.5%
Industrial 25
90,196
-0.7%
Financial 15
15,699
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help...

19 Dec

PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help animals in need
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

13 Dec

Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo