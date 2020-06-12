1h ago

Court orders Cape Town deeds office to reopen amid severe Covid-19 closure delays

Jenni Evans
Getty Images
  • The deeds office in Cape Town has been ordered to open on Monday as estate agents and property owners say they are suffering because of backlogs caused by Covid-19 closures. 
  • This follows an application brought by the Cape Town Attorneys' Association, Tygerberg Attorneys' Association and Institute of Estate Agents of South Africa.
  • They argued the office was opening and closing erratically due to coronavirus cases and possible contacts.


The deeds office in Cape was ordered to open on Monday after delays caused by the coronavirus meant only around 17% of lodgments have been completed.

This after an application by the Cape Town Attorneys Association (CTAA), Tygerberg Attorneys' Association and Institute of Estate Agents of South Africa on Friday for the order to open. 

The order was granted in the Western Cape High Court.

One of the property buyers who are in limbo over the lodgment backlog, Jakes Wallage, told News24 he had to keep paying occupational rent because his deed could not be lodged. 

First hurdle

He said this had caused much "back-and-forth" between himself and the seller, adding there seemed to be no end in sight. 

CTAA chairperson Clive Hendricks said the order obtained on Friday was the first hurdle as it meant the deeds office in Cape Town had to open on Monday and operate in line with hygiene and social-distancing protocols. 

The urgent hearing for other issues on the case will be heard next Friday, and deadlines on the filing of papers have been set. 

Cited as respondents in the matter are the minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development, the chief registrar of deeds, the acting registrar of deeds Cape Town, the minister of public works and minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs.


