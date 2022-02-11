Court orders City of Tshwane to restore power to Club Crossing mall which allegedly owes millions

The City of Tshwane is still disconnecting the services of government departments and businesses.

The Club Crossing Shopping Centre in Centurion took the municipality to court, and won, on Friday after its services were disconnected.

The municipality says it will be appealing the order instructing them to restore the services.

The City of Tshwane has been ordered to re-install water and power at the Club Crossing Shopping Centre, which allegedly owes it millions.

The shopping centre's property management approached the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on an urgent basis on Friday after the City cut the water and electricity supply to the premises, alleging it was owed R2.4 million for the services.

The City was ordered to restore the services.

The indictment said:

The respondents [the municipality and municipal manager] are interdicted from disconnecting or interrupting the electricity and/or water supply to the premises pending the following being complied with: That the respondents issue accounts to the applicant in accordance with Section 27[1] of the Municipal Property Rates Act, No. 6 of 2004; the applicant be allowed fair opportunity to object to any charges raised in the accounts when rendered by the respondents [if any] and that the normal dispute process of the respondents be followed and exhausted in the event of any such objections.

This week, the City visited several private companies and government departments, cutting off power and electricity due to unpaid bills, which amount to millions.

Some of the places that were cut off included the offices of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, Department of Agriculture and Sheraton Hotel.

News24 previously reported the hotel owed the City R23 million before it approached the High Court after its services were cut.

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba told News24 it was ambushed by the urgent application, saying papers were filed 20 minutes before the case was heard.

Bokaba said as a result, the City did not file responding papers.

"While a company may dispute an amount that is charged, that does not place the whole account in abeyance and allow for non-payment on the bill. Nor does it allow for non-payment on future billings as well.

"What we have noted is that now, in an effort to maintain the status quo, they are filing legal papers at exceptionally short notice in order to try and force the courts to rule in their favour on an interim basis so that they have their services reconnected."

According to the City, it had a debtor's book of R17 billion.

