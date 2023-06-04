56m ago

Share

Court orders Gauteng health department to help teen terminate pregnancy

accreditation
Yoliswa Sobuwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images
  • The Gauteng High Court has ruled in favour of a minor who was denied access to termination of pregnancy services.
  • SECTION27 launched an urgent application on the teen's behalf.
  • She was more than 20 weeks pregnant by the time the order was granted.

A Gauteng minor has succeeded in her attempt to have an abortion while more than 20 weeks pregnant – after she took the provincial health department to court with the help of public interest law centre, SECTION27.

On Sunday, 28 May, the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg gave the department a day to make arrangements to give the teen access to termination of pregnancy services at a primary public healthcare facility.

SECTION27 spokesperson Pearl Nicodemus said the teen had made multiple attempts to have her pregnancy terminated, without success.

She said the teen's rights to reproductive health services, bodily autonomy and access to healthcare services were violated when she was repeatedly denied her rights under the Choice of Termination of Pregnancy Act 92 of 1996 (CTOPA).

"The healthcare provider at the primary healthcare facility the girl attended, incorrectly told her that the position of the foetus meant that she was disqualified for a termination of pregnancy service, but she was not referred to a tertiary hospital. This denial delayed access to the termination of pregnancy," she said. 

She added: 

In our view, the office of the MEC and the head of the Gauteng health department failed to fulfil their constitutional obligation in terms of Section 27(1)(a), which states that everyone has the right to access healthcare services, including reproductive healthcare.

The application was argued on Saturday, 27 May and the following day, the court granted the order. It gave the department until Monday, 29 May to assist the teen.

By the time the order was granted the minor was 20 weeks and four days pregnant, and she only had two days to have her pregnancy terminated, according to the centre.

READ | SA experiencing increased congenital abnormalities in newborns, says Phaahla

SECTION27 welcomed the court's decision.

"The urgent court finding is an essential step in securing termination of pregnancy in terms of Section 2(1) (b) of the CTOPA," Nicodemus said.

It's understood the teenager received the treatment she required.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
section27gautengrightshealth
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the wardens deployed across Gauteng will make a dent in curbing crime?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, proper policing is needed
78% - 4760 votes
Yes, anything will help at this point
22% - 1323 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

30 May

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.51
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
24.30
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.93
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.90
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
1,003.50
0.0%
Palladium
1,420.36
0.0%
Gold
1,948.15
0.0%
Silver
23.63
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.13
+2.4%
Top 40
71,993
+1.9%
All Share
77,126
+1.7%
Resource 10
70,299
+1.9%
Industrial 25
105,036
+2.0%
Financial 15
14,803
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

03 Jun

PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo