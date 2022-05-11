1h ago

add bookmark

Court orders man to pay more than R67 000 monthly maintenance to wife and child

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
A man was ordered by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to pay more than R67 000 monthly for his wife and minor child.
A man was ordered by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to pay more than R67 000 monthly for his wife and minor child.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
  • A man has been ordered to pay more than R67 000 monthly for his wife and child.
  • The man had told court he could only afford R2 000 per month.
  • The couple was married out of community of property.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has ordered a man to pay a monthly maintenance bill of more than R67 000 to his wife and minor child after he claimed R2 000 was all he could afford.

The judgment was delivered on 3 May, and the couple cannot be named to protect the identity of their minor child.

The parties are still married but do not live together. They are married out of community of property with accrual and the family home is in the woman's name.

However, the woman approached the court for help in getting her husband to maintain her and their minor child.

Only offered R2 000

According to court documents, the couple was married in 1999 and had two children – one of whom is still a minor.

The woman worked throughout their marriage until 2017, when she was diagnosed with cancer and was later retrenched. 

READ | 'He pays very late and only when reminded': What to do about late maintenance payments

She and her children had always relied on the husband for their living expenses. 

However, the court also heard each time the woman pursued a business, her husband would apparently interfere with its management.

Eventually, she handed her last business to him to run.

The business did not operate for too long because the husband allegedly bullied staff who refused to work with him, according to court papers.

It added:

... although all the luxuries have been available to her and their children, they have lived in a very volatile home environment, due to his temper and his controlling manner.

"On 2 November 2021, she was forced to leave their home as she feared for her safety when he attempted to assault her. She left with a few of her belongings and without her minor child. She took refuge at her older daughter's home, from a previous marriage."

The woman approached the court to get the husband to help maintain her and their minor daughter.

The husband only offered R2 000 towards maintenance.

This contrasted to the estimate he gave for his property portfolio, which was valued at R25 million.

The family used to visit the casino every weekend where the man gave the wife R5 000 in cash for her and the children's entertainment.

The family also enjoyed at least two international holidays a year.

The court said the woman was close to the usual retirement age and would find it difficult to gain employment at this stage.

"One must be realistic, as the employment challenges in our country are oppressive and the applicant has not worked for a long while. Her long absence from the work environment is another factor that is against her."

According to court papers, the man did not maintain his family until his wife approached the court and launched an application in December 2021.

The papers stated:

He filed a notice to oppose in February 2022. The respondent has threatened to kill her and set her alight. They lived in a very volatile home environment.

"... when awarding maintenance, we must consider the applicant's lifestyle during the marriage, the affordability of the amount by the party ordered to pay maintenance, and the reasonable needs of the applicant.

"I considered the list of expenses and items that the applicant claims maintenance for and considered reasonable. The respondent can afford to pay in the amounts prayed for as they are expenses that he incurs in any event. 

"Furthermore, a regular gambler party must have the necessary investment capital to spend as much time in the casino. He must prioritise his family."

READ | Father can’t get money from sale of his house until he pays child maintenance, judge rules

The court added the man's staff complement and property portfolio were impressive and must cost and earn him a sizeable amount each month. 

The wife's reasonable accommodation cost is the only additional item he has to pay for until the final determination of the divorce.

He was ordered to pay:
  • R20 000 for his wife's monthly maintenance.
  • R15 000 monthly maintenance for their minor child.
  • R9 625 per month for medical aid premiums for the entire family.
  • R7 495 monthly for household costs.
  • R15 000 for accommodation costs for the applicant and minor child.

The court ordered the minor child's primary residence should be with her mother.

"An amount of R10 000 as a contribution toward costs, payable within 10 days of this order. The applicant shall retain her motor vehicle, which is to be maintained by the respondent.

"The respondent is to exercise his reasonable rights of contact with their minor child every alternate weekend from Saturday at 09:00 until Sunday at 17:00."

Further orders

The court also ordered that half of every long vacation, by agreement between the parties on dates be confirmed at the end of January each year.

"The parties shall share the religious holidays of Eid between them. Each parent shall have the minor child on their birthdays or the weekend following those days. The respondent shall enjoy full telephonic access to the minor child, with accommodation for her sleep times and school commitments.

"The respondent shall continue to pay the minor child's school fees and all related costs, including extramural expenses, clothing for school, sports, and extra lessons."

The court ordered the wife to issue a divorce action within 20 days of the order.

The man was also ordered to pay the legal costs of the maintenance application.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburggender based violencecourtsdomestic violence
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10537 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4604 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.05
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.80
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.94
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,849.35
+0.6%
Silver
21.67
+1.9%
Palladium
2,089.50
+1.0%
Platinum
986.00
+1.8%
Brent Crude
102.46
-3.4%
Top 40
60,493
+0.2%
All Share
67,033
+0.1%
Resource 10
69,619
+0.1%
Industrial 25
75,094
+1.0%
Financial 15
15,226
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo