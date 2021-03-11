Court orders Public Protector to show DA her SSA job application in spy claims defamation case

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is suing the DA's Glynnis Breytenbach and her party for defamation, after they accused her of being a spy in a 2016 press briefing.

In 2019, the High Court dismissed the DA's application to force Mkhwebane to hand over her SSA employment records.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned that ruling - and ordered Mkhwebane to produce her application for an analyst at the SSA by 1 April.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has ordered Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to provide the DA with her State Security Agency job application, as the party prepares to defend its spy claims against her in court.

The case, while seemingly focused on a relatively minor legal dispute, has resulted in Mkhwebane's 2017 defamation case against DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach and her party being delayed by two-and-a-half years.

In the interim, the DA initiated a process that could result in Mkhwebane being found unfit to hold office, partly on the basis of the Constitutional Court's scathing assessment of her conduct in her Reserve Bank investigation. The conduct deemed problematic included the Public Protector's "secret" meetings with the SSA over her report, which sought to amend the central bank's mandate so that it was no longer focused on defending the value of the rand.

Tebogo Kekana, the Public Protector investigator who led the Reserve Bank probe, claimed in a 2019 affidavit to Parliament that it was the SSA who gave Mkhwebane instructions to change the Reserve Bank's mandate. These damaging claims, which Mkhwebane has denied, have been partially backed up by senior SSA official James Ramabulana, who has confirmed that he was present at both SSA meetings with Mkhwebane in relation to her Reserve Bank report.

Now, in a unanimous judgment written by Judge Mahomed Navsa, the appeal court has overturned the Western Cape High Court ruling that refused the DA access to Mkhwebane's application for a domestic analyst position at the SSA.

Mkhwebane and her office had turned to the courts after DA MPs Breytenbach and Werner Horn suggested, in a September 2016 press conference, that the newly-appointed Public Protector was a spy appointed to perpetuate the "state capture" of the office of the government watchdog by then president Jacob Zuma.

"In the absence of a logical explanation for what is seen as a demotion, the ineluctable conclusion is unfortunately that Adv. Mkhwebane is on the payroll of the SSA," the party stated in a press release that the Public Protector said was false and defamatory.

Mkhwebane also denied that she worked for SSA while in China - a denial that had been backed by controversial former SSA Director-General Arthur Fraser.

In response to Mkhwebane's defamation case against it, the DA demanded - under rule 35(12) of the rules of court - that the Public Protector hand over her 2016 application for the post of "Analyst: Domestic Branch" in the SSA and her acceptance of the offer of employment in this position. The party argued that these records were directly relevant to its contention that Mkhwebane accepted a significant demotion from her Home Affairs Director position in Beijing, China, when she accepted her SSA post.

The SCA on Thursday found that Mkhwebane's SSA job application was relevant to her defamation case against the DA "in that it is bound to contain details of her employment history, including those relative to the time when she was deployed to China" by Home Affairs.

"In the present case it is clear that the timeline in relation to the period of employment of Ms Mkhwebane by the SSA, or her connection to it, is material to each party’s case. Precisely when she took up her employment or whether she had any connection to the SSA while employed by the Department of Home Affairs, especially when she was deployed by the latter to China, is essential in relation to the issues that suggest themselves at this stage," Navsa stated.

Entitled to gather evidence

"In my view that document should be produced by Ms Mkhwebane."

The Appeal Court also rejected High Court Judge Taswell Papier's previous ruling that it would be "inappropriate" and "illogical" for the DA to rely on these documents to prove the truthfulness of the spy claims against Mkhwebane, as the party had claimed to have evidence to back up its damaging claims against her.

Navsa stressed in Thursday's ruling that "[t]o the extent that the judge held or implied that [the DA], in defending the main case, were limited to the evidence at their disposal when the impugned publication was made, he erred".

"A person defending a defamation claim on the grounds of truth and public benefit or fair comment is entitled, after the launching of proceedings, to gather further evidence to support those defences and to use the rules of court for that purpose, including the rules relating to the discovery and production of documents."

Speaking to News24, Breytenbach said she was "very happy" with the ruling.