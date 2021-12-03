Court relaxes bail conditions of senior Joburg lawyer accused of raping children

A senior advocate and his co-accused face multiple charges relating to rape, sexual assault, human trafficking, and child pornography.

Both accused have asked that their bail conditions be relaxed.

The advocate asked the court that he only report to a police station once a week instead of twice a week as ordered by the bail court.

A well-known senior advocate and his co-accused who allegedly trafficked children, groomed them, raped and sexually exploited them have asked the court to relax their bail conditions.

The 63-year-old advocate and his 53-year-old co-accused, who cannot be named until they have pleaded to the charges, appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday. Both men have been charged with a string of crimes, including rape, sexual assault, human trafficking, and the creation of child pornography.

Advocate Mike Hellens, SC, who represents the advocate, asked the court to relax his client's bail conditions. Hellens said the accused - who has also acted as a judge in the past - had to present to a police station twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.

He asked that the bail condition be amended to once a week on a Friday.

The State did not object to the amendment, saying he had attended his court appearances. The advocate's co-accused, who has opted for legal aid, also asked the court to relax one of his bail conditions. The bail court previously ordered that he may not have access to any electronic devices with access to the internet.

This is because he is accused of using the internet to find his victims as well as creating, producing, and importing child pornography. State prosecutor Valencia Dube objected to amending this bail condition, explaining the charges against the accused. Through his legal aid attorney, the accused said he needed access to a laptop because he got a new job.

However, the court said he would have to bring a formal application. Dube also placed it on record that the final indictment had been handed to the defence teams and that the State was ready to postpone the matter to set down a trial date.

The matter was postponed to 28 January.

Crimes

According to the indictment, the accused were both allegedly involved in targeting children on Facebook and other social media platforms. The two men would allegedly request images and videos from the minors and sometimes pay them for such images and videos.

The human trafficking charges relate to travel arrangements and payments made for the children to come to Johannesburg. The advocate's co-accused would allegedly also groom the children on how to perform sexual acts on older "clients" that he would secure.

The advocate is also accused of making travel arrangements to move the children from his co-accused's home to his, where these children would allegedly engage in sexual acts with him and his friends and "thereafter be paid".

Both men have also been accused of being involved in the peddling of child pornography. According to the charge sheet, both accused were in possession of child pornography and involved in creating child pornography.

Charges

According to the indictment, the pair face 34 charges between them, including: Three counts of unlawful possession of child pornography;



Five counts of unlawfully creating child pornography;

Two counts of unlawfully importing or producing child pornography;

Human trafficking;

Benefitting from the service of a child victim of trafficking;

Three counts of facilitating trafficking in persons;

Two counts of involvement in offences under the Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act;

Conspiracy to commit offences under the Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act;

Two counts of rape;

Two counts of sexual assault; compelled rape; compelled sexual assault;

Four counts of sexual exploitation;

Two counts of sexual grooming;

Three counts of using a minor for child pornography;

Benefitting from child pornography.



