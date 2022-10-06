Court rules Zondo can make corrections to parts of state capture report

Raymond Zondo was granted permission to make corrections to parts of the state capture report.

The chairperson of the State Capture Inquiry, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, can make corrections to parts of the state capture report after the Pretoria High Court ruled in favour of his application.



According to the court order granted on Wednesday, Zondo may hand the amended report to President Cyril Ramaphosa, listed as the first respondent in the documents, no later than 10 October.



The corrections will be in Volume 2 and Volume 3 of the report. Both were handed to Ramaphosa on 22 June.

Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba said the changes may not affect the substance, findings and recommendations in the original report.



Part six of Volume 3 deals with funds diverted to the Guptas via state capture and corruption.



"[The applicant is granted leave to furnish the first respondent with] a version of Volume 3 of part VI of the commission's report that includes an analysis of the evidence of two witnesses that was not included in the corresponding Volume 3 of Part VI of the commission's report delivered to the first respondent on 22 June 2022," said Ledwaba.



The final report handed to Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings dealt with the Vrede dairy farm project, former spy chief Arthur Fraser, former president Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzane's allies, the Gupta family, Crime Intelligence and alleged corruption at the State Security Agency.

Zondo found overwhelming evidence that Zuma had an interest in the Guptas' business ventures, including the defunct media enterprises ANN7 and The New Age.



