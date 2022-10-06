15m ago

add bookmark

Court rules Zondo can make corrections to parts of state capture report

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Raymond Zondo was granted permission to make corrections to parts of the state capture report.
  • The court issued the order on Wednesday, saying the changes should not compromise the findings and recommendations.
  • Zondo released the last volume on 22 June.

The chairperson of the State Capture Inquiry, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, can make corrections to parts of the state capture report after the Pretoria High Court ruled in favour of his application. 

According to the court order granted on Wednesday, Zondo may hand the amended report to President Cyril Ramaphosa, listed as the first respondent in the documents, no later than 10 October.

The corrections will be in Volume 2 and Volume 3 of the report. Both were handed to Ramaphosa on 22 June.

Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba said the changes may not affect the substance, findings and recommendations in the original report. 

Part six of Volume 3 deals with funds diverted to the Guptas via state capture and corruption.

"[The applicant is granted leave to furnish the first respondent with] a version of Volume 3 of part VI of the commission's report that includes an analysis of the evidence of two witnesses that was not included in the corresponding Volume 3 of Part VI of the commission's report delivered to the first respondent on 22 June 2022," said Ledwaba.

The final report handed to Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings dealt with the Vrede dairy farm project, former spy chief Arthur Fraser, former president Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzane's allies, the Gupta family, Crime Intelligence and alleged corruption at the State Security Agency. 

Zondo found overwhelming evidence that Zuma had an interest in the Guptas' business ventures, including the defunct media enterprises ANN7 and The New Age.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
raymond zondostate capture inquirycorruptionpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 804 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 9222 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1084 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.93
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.04
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.58
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.51
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,712.14
-0.3%
Silver
20.59
-0.3%
Palladium
2,275.31
+0.8%
Platinum
926.89
+0.5%
Brent Crude
93.37
+1.7%
Top 40
59,416
+0.4%
All Share
65,833
+0.3%
Resource 10
63,279
-0.6%
Industrial 25
80,027
+1.0%
Financial 15
13,997
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down...

04 Oct

Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down by load shedding
Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer

04 Oct

Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

10h ago

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo