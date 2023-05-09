1h ago

Share

Court ruling on load shedding exemptions has major cost implications - and who will pay? asks Winde

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.
Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
  • Alan Winde said a recent court judgment involved major cost implications.
  • The court ruled that all hospitals, clinics, schools and police stations should be exempt from electricity disruptions. 
  • Winde said the funds should come from the national government.

The recent judgment handed down by the North Gauteng High Court that all hospitals, clinics, schools and police stations should be exempt from load shedding will have major cost implications, according to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

In a statement, Winde said he understood the rationale of the judgment, in trying to keep basic services going during load shedding, but the practicality of it was "unfortunately impossible".

"You would need to build dedicated feeders for every school, police station and hospital, which would be very costly, or take those networks out of the schedules and increase load shedding for the remaining areas.

"Providing these installations with standby generators would also be very expensive, and I'm not sure who is expected to pay for this, given that these installations are in both Eskom and municipal-supplied areas," he said.

Winde said the provincial government, however, agreed with the court that electricity blackouts have an impact on the constitutional rights of South Africans. 

READ | Shock court ruling: Schools, hospitals and police stations must not be affected by load shedding

Last week, Judge Norman Davis ordered Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan to "take all reasonable steps" within 60 days to ensure that public health establishments, state schools and the South African Police Service are not affected by load shedding.

The United Democratic Movement, Inkatha Freedom Party, Action SA, the National Union of Metalworkers and other organisations had launched a legal bid to spare hospitals and clinics, public schools and police stations from load shedding. 

Gordhan is to appeal the court ruling, as it will place "undue risk" on the country's grid, News24 reported

"The question remains, though: who will pay for the massive expansion of grid capacity and emergency measures desperately needed to ensure critical services are safeguarded from load shedding?" Winde asked.

The premier added that the cost implications were significant.

"Funds should be coming from the national government to provinces and municipalities to support this investment," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomalan windewestern capecape townenergy crisiscrime and courtsload shedding
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the dropped murder charges in the Thabo Bester prison escape case?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
There must be insufficient evidence
15% - 705 votes
I hope prosecutors have a plan
18% - 807 votes
I bet they’ll get away with it
67% - 3073 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?

05 May

LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.57
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
23.42
-1.3%
Rand - Euro
20.36
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.54
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.3%
Platinum
1,089.79
+2.1%
Palladium
1,574.23
+2.0%
Gold
2,027.34
+0.3%
Silver
25.54
-0.1%
Brent Crude
77.01
+2.2%
Top 40
72,221
-1.0%
All Share
77,752
-1.0%
Resource 10
70,919
-1.8%
Industrial 25
104,276
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,406
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

8h ago

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo