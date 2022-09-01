Court sentences 2 men to life for killing motorist whose car broke down on Gauteng highway

The Pretoria High Court sentenced two men, who shot and killed an ANC member in 2013, to life imprisonment.

Bongani Enock Masilela, 31, and Tau David Mokhali, 33, killed Gladwin Khaiyane nine years ago.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, Khaiyane and his girlfriend were driving to Johannesburg when their vehicle broke down on the R59 in Meyerton.

While Khaiyane's friend, who had come to assist, was trying to fix the car, Masilela, Mokhali and their three co-accused (who were later acquitted in the matter) appeared.

"They [suspects] told them [victims] to lie down and fired shots at them. The deceased [Khaiyane] was shot and died on the scene," Mahanjana said.



"The men proceeded to rob the girlfriend, the deceased, and his friend of their belongings. Among other things that were taken was a car, which was later recovered at Sicelo, in Meyerton, close to Masilela's house.

After the robbery, Mahanjana said, Masilela dragged Khaiyane's girlfriend to the nearby bushes, where she was raped.

According to Mahanjana, the men were arrested on 20 December 2013 at their homes.

Masilela was slapped with an additional sentence of 43 years' imprisonment for rape, possession of an unlawful firearm, and possession of ammunition.