Court sentences family of six for neglect and sexual assault of minor children

Alex Mitchley
The two grandparents were sentenced to two life sentences and an additional 95 years' imprisonment.
Tetra Images, Getty Images
  • A family of six were sentenced for their role in the neglect and sexual assault of children under their care.
  • The two grandparents were sentenced to two life sentences and an additional 95 years' imprisonment.
  • The crimes included rape, compelled rape, sexual assault, sexual grooming of children, child abuse and neglect. 

Two grandparents, who were also foster parents, were sentenced to multiple life terms for their involvement in the rape, sexual grooming and sexual assault of minor children in their care.

The 70 and 69-year-old foster parents appeared in the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court on Thursday, along with four co-accused, who are also family members.

After more than a decade, the family were finally sentenced for crimes committed between 2005 and 2010 against three minor children, aged between four and nine years old.

The accused cannot be named to protect the identities of the victims.

"Some of the charges they were convicted of were rape, indecent assault, compelled rape, compelled sexual assault, witness sexual acts, sexual grooming as well as child abuse and neglect," National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said in a statement.

"This was discovered after the six-year-old foster child was taken for a school readiness assessment, where she disclosed to the educational psychologist that she was being sexually assaulted by her foster parents. After receiving this information, the psychologist reported the matter to the police.

"The six were arrested in December 2010 at their residences in Hammanskraal and Bultfontein; the children were taken to a place of safety."

All the accused pleaded not guilty, but the State was able to provide evidence during the trial that the children had been sexually assaulted by the accused.

"In their victim impact statement, the children told the court that what happened to them had affected and continued to affect them as they now found it hard to trust people and maintain relationships. They further told the court that they still suffered from the trauma caused by the six.

"In aggravation of sentence, the prosecutors who dealt with the matter, advocate Cornelia Harmzen and Marie Jonker, told the court that the six showed no remorse for their actions. They subjected their own children to the scrutiny of the court, where they had to testify using the intermediary services and also relive their trauma.

Moreover, the accused were parents to the children, they were in a position of trust, and they betrayed that trust and failed to protect the children.


The court sentenced the grandparents to 12 life sentences and an additional 95 years' imprisonment, while two other relatives, who are a couple, were sentenced to four life terms and 15 years' direct imprisonment each.

The other two relatives, who are also a couple, were given a five years wholly suspended sentence and three years of correctional supervision.

"The magistrate ordered that the sentences should run concurrently, that their names be added to the national register for sexual offenders, and they be declared unfit to possess a firearm." 


