Court sentences 'merciless' rapist to 3 life terms

accreditation
Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala
A rapist has been sentenced to three life terms in the Protea Magistrate's Court.
Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • A Gauteng serial rapist was sentenced to three life terms behind bars. 
  • Bhekizitha Mbatha was sentenced in the Protea Magistrate's Court this week. 
  • The youngest victim was 14.  

A man, who the State described as "a merciless rapist", was handed three life terms behind bars.

The 35-year-old, Bhekizitha Mbatha, was sentenced in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Monday for raping three women in Diepkloof, Soweto. 

The regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Phindi Mjonondwane, said Mbatha was convicted after a lengthy trial of 15 witnesses, which included victims, medical doctors and forensic analysts.

Mbatha was convicted on three counts of rape, four of robbery with aggravating circumstances, and three of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.

He attacked and raped his first victim, a 14-year-old girl, in December 2014. The teenager was with a male friend at the time of the incident. He directed them to a field at gunpoint.

"He repeatedly raped her without a condom and, thereafter, demanded money and a cellphone from her friend," Mjonondwane said.

"The case was opened, and samples were sent to the laboratory for testing. No one was arrested as his identity was unknown."

Four years later, Mbatha attacked two people coming from a church service in the early hours of the morning.

He demanded money and cellphones and took them to a field, where he raped his victim in the presence of her male friend, Mjonondwane said.

Mbatha attacked two more people - a man and woman - holding them at gunpoint and then raping the woman.

"The robbery male victim knew the accused and later pointed him out to the police on the same day. Upon arrest at his home, money, takkies, a cap, and clothes that were robbed from the first victims were recovered. DNA samples were collected from both victims and positively linked to Mbatha. His DNA was also linked to the 2014 matter."

The prosecutor, Thabo Dease, said that, had Mbatha not been positively identified, he would have continued with his "reign of terror".

Dease described Mbatha as "merciless", adding that he stripped the victims of their dignity by repeatedly raping them in the presence of their companions. 

Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
