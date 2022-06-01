21m ago

Court sets aside Mkhwebane's report implicating former IPID boss McBride and seven officials

Malibongwe Dayimani
  • Another report by Busisiwe Mkhwebane was set aside by a court of law.
  • The report with regard to allegations of maladministration at IPID was dismissed.
  • The court found Mkhwebane's conduct was wanting in terms of procedural fairness and rationality.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissed, with costs, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report implicating senior Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) officials, including its former head, Robert McBride, in allegations of maladministration.  

Judge Harshila Kooverjie on Wednesday found "the Public Protector's conduct was wanting in terms of procedural fairness and procedural rationality".

Kooverjie set aside remedial action, which included disciplinary action, and ordered Mkhwebane to pay the costs of the application.

In her judgment, Kooverjie said: 

It must, however, be recognised that the Public Protector and her office are not perfect constitutional beings. Sometimes the office is prone to make elementary mistakes.

Kooverjie did not rule on the substantive contentions raised and said the merits of the matter had to be addressed separately.

READ McBride and IPID officials want Public Protector's report overturned on 18 grounds - report

In October 2019, a few days after Mkhwebane released her report, McBride and seven other senior IPID officials applied for the report to be overturned. 

In court papers filed in the Gauteng High Court at the time, the applicants charged that Mkhwebane had followed an irritational process, which prevented her from making impartial and informed decisions.

The papers also said Mkhwebane failed to give reasons for rejecting large portions of the applicant's representations, together with material evidence challenging the preliminary findings. They argued the absence of reasons created an inference of irrationality.   

In court papers, the applicants stated the report's findings were arbitrary as they were not rationally connected to the evidence disclosed in the report as well as other evidence the applicants presented to the Public Protector during the investigation, which was not considered in her report. 

ALSO READ SSA suspends Robert McBride in wake of failed Mozambique mission

McBride previously told News24 that Mkhwebane failed to take into consideration the majority of the report dealt with a complaint which was previously investigated by the public service commission, and found to be unsubstantiated.

He also accused Mkhwebane of eroding IPID's independence with the findings of the report.

McBride said the report could disrupt investigations because it implicated IPID executives.

In a statement at the time, McBride said the timing was suspicious, in that the release had been on the eve of the widely anticipated testimony of senior IPID investigators at the State Capture Inquiry.

McBride, who was nominated for the position of deputy Public Protector at the time, said it was clear the intention of Mkhwebane's report was to disrupt the functioning of IPID.

In court papers, McBride and others accused the Public Protector of failing to comply with her obligations in terms of the Constitution.

Kooverjie found that the test for the reasonable apprehension of bias had been met and there was a failure to record material evidence.

"I do not deem it necessary to extrapolate on the substantive contentions raised at this point, as I have found that the Public Protector's conduct is wanting in terms of procedural fairness and procedural rationality," she said.

"It would be appropriate in this matter that the merits be addressed separately. Consequently, I make no findings on the substantive aspects."


Read more on:
ipidbusisiwe mkhwebanerobert mcbridegautengjohannesburgcourts
