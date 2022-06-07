1h ago

add bookmark

Court to rule if man, 87, can be held liable for wife's murder after being declared unfit for trial

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dieter Bergs and his son outside the Johannesburg Magistrate's court on 26 September 2014.
Dieter Bergs and his son outside the Johannesburg Magistrate's court on 26 September 2014.
PHOTO: Cornel van Heerden, Gallo Images/Foto24
  • A Johannesburg pensioner charged with killing his wife in 2014 appeared in court in a frail state on Tuesday.
  • Dieter Bergs allegedly killed his wife, Genée, but charges were dropped, only to be reinstated after the deceased's daughter lodged a complaint with the police commissioner and NPA.
  • Just before his trial started early this year, he was found unfit to stand trial.

Can a man declared unfit to stand trial for the alleged murder of his wife still be found liable for her death?

This is the tough decision that the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg must come to in the case against Dieter Bergs.

Bergs is accused of killing his wife, Genée Bergs, in their home eight years ago. At the time, Bergs claimed that an intruder had killed his wife after gaining entry to the home through a sliding door.

ALSO READ | Court denies bail for man accused of killing wife, burying her remains under bathtub

During the attack, Bergs suffered a minor injury to the leg when he was allegedly shot at. No items were stolen from the house.

At the time of the incident, he didn't tell the police that he owned firearms. The firearms were discovered by family members a few days after the incident while clearing out a closet. He claimed that he had forgotten about the firearms.

A few weeks later, the gardener found a third firearm buried in the garden. In a statement, Bergs said he had borrowed the firearm from a friend.

He was first arrested a few months after the murder. The murder charge was dropped a year later after a ballistic report presented in the case was discredited.

Rearrested after inquest

In August 2016, Genée's daughter lodged a formal complaint with the Gauteng police commissioner and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

This led to an inquest at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg in 2017. The court concluded that Bergs should be charged for the crime.

Bergs was rearrested in December 2020. He was charged with murder and fraud after allegedly forging a signature to transfer money from Genée's bank account to his accounts. He also faces charges of illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and uttering.

ALSO READ | Mpumalanga man accused of killing wife after arguing over cellphone call

He is out on R10 000 bail.

Just before his trial started early this year, he was found unfit to stand trial. This was backed up by a psychiatric report from Sterkfontein Psychiatric Hospital.

The court now has to, on the balance of probabilities, determine whether he is guilty of the crimes in terms of Section 77 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

Financial problems

If found guilty, prosecutor, advocate Michelle Bayat, said they wanted Dieter to be admitted to a frail care facility under supervision.

Dieter, wearing a gown, attended the court case via a Teams link from Cape Town as he couldn't travel because of his medical condition. He was assisted by his son, Peter, who said he was relaying the court proceedings to him.

He said:

His hearing isn't good. I have to relay everything to him, my lord. I am sitting next to him.

Bayat told the court that Dieter had financial problems and a motive to kill his wife.

"The accused relied heavily on the deceased financially. There was talk of the deceased having an investment that was supposed to mature on her 70th birthday. The proceeds of that policy were only going to be paid a day after she was murdered," Bayat said.

The policy was worth R4 million, but the State failed to trace the policy and who it was paid out to.

Dieter is also accused of forging his wife's signature and transferring her shares to himself.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npagautengjohannesburgcourtscrime
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
58% - 552 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
5% - 45 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
37% - 357 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.41
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.25
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.43
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.04
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.8%
Gold
1,844.52
+0.2%
Silver
21.95
-0.6%
Palladium
1,988.00
-1.1%
Platinum
1,011.50
-2.1%
Brent-ruolie
119.51
-0.2%
Top 40
63,416
-1.7%
All Share
69,996
-1.6%
Resource 10
75,893
-0.7%
Industrial 25
76,237
-2.4%
Financial 15
15,976
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo