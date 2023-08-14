Court upholds murder conviction of men who 'delivered' suspected thief to the people who killed him

A Limpopo court has upheld the murder convictions of three men who delivered a suspected thief and his accomplice to an angry group of people.

The suspected thief was killed.

The court found that they had been correctly convicted, as the three men created a dangerous situation and they did nothing to stop the attack.

A full Bench of the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane has dismissed the appeal of three men convicted of the murder of a man who they delivered to the group of people who ultimately killed him in a vigilante attack.

The men - Wilson Motimele, Mogala Peggie Dikotla, and Peter Modutwane Motimele - appealed the trial court's finding to the full Bench of the High Court, arguing that they had not participated in the vigilante attack. The Motimeles also appealed their attempted murder convictions.

Central to their arguments was whether the court had correctly applied the common purpose doctrine in convicting them.

During the trial, it emerged that Wilson's shop was broken into in November 2019, prompting the men to search for the culprits.

Their search led them to the home of Calvin Hine where they used a spade to open his locked fridge to look for some of the loot stolen from Wilson's shop.

They then tied him up and took him away in Dikotla's bakkie.

Next, they went to the home of Lina Mamaile, where they found his son, Hine's suspected accomplice, who was also tied up and put in the bakkie.

They drove to Wilson's shop where a group of people had gathered, baying for the perpetrators' blood.



The full Bench judgment read:

Upon the arrival of the bakkie at the shop, the deceased and Hine were dragged out by people from the angry mob and assaulted with an assortment of unidentified objects resulting in the deceased's fatality and Hine's injuries. As is commonplace in mob injustice matters with its curious solidarity, nobody saw anything done by anybody on the day, despite there having been multitudes of people.

Hine's sister, Maria Mmushi, testified that she had witnessed Wilson using a sjambok to assault her brother.



The court noted that although there was no other evidence that any of the three men had physically assaulted the deceased, the J88 (medical form) and the post-mortem report were clear that the deceased had sustained severe abrasions all over his body, leading to a conclusion that crush injuries were the cause of death.

The court also noted that the J88 form for Hine reflected multiple abrasions arising from a vigilante attack and found the kidnapping, murder and assault of Hine was an intentional act, and that the three had acted in concert with each other.

"They proffered a defence to the effect that they were conducting a citizen's arrest and were merely securing the deceased and Hine until they were handed to the police. There is no reason why they did not call the police to come to Hine and the deceased's homes and wait there," the judgment read.

The court said the accused's guilt fell to be decided on whether their prior conduct - tying up and delivering the deceased and Hine to the group of people - was indicative of a common purpose with the group.

"The appellants not only needlessly delivered the deceased and Hine bound to the mob, but having created the dangerous situation, they did nothing to prevent the clear and present danger faced by the victims. According to them, they just sat there overpowered and did nothing when the crowd was assaulting the deceased and Hine arising from what was alleged by the appellants to have been done by the victims at Motimele's shop."

The court said the three needed to not just dissociate themselves from the mob's murderous intentions but to go the extra mile in preventing the further assault on Hine and the deceased or its completion.

"The appellants had a duty to make a reasonable effort to nullify or frustrate the effect of their earlier contribution of tying up and delivering the victims to the mob. They failed dismally in that regard. The appellants positively created a dangerous situation for Hine and the deceased and did nothing to assist them in either stopping the attack or calling for help.



"The trial court's conviction of the appellants for murder and the first and third [appellants] for attempted murder cannot be faulted."

Vigilantism has steadily increased, according to the last four quarterly crime reports. In the quarterly crime stats released in June, it was second among the causative reasons for murder.



