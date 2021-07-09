35m ago

add bookmark

Courts expected to rule on Zuma's stay of arrest bid and Magashule's suspension challenge

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The KwaZulu-Natal High Court is set to rule on former president Jacob Zuma's application to have his arrest stayed.
  • In Gauteng, the High Court is expected to hand down judgment in Ace Magashule's bid to overturn his ANC suspension.
  • Both judgments will be handed down virtually on Friday morning.

It is expected to be another day of politicians and the courts on Friday. Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to hear the outcome of his application to have his arrest stayed, while suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is expected to find out whether he has been successful in overturning his suspension.

While Zuma has already been incarcerated after being taken into police custody on Wednesday evening, judgment in his application to the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg to stay his arrest, pending his recission application in the apex court, will be handed down on Friday morning.

PIETERMARITZBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 17: (l-r) For
Former president Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule, currently suspended ANC Secretary-General, at Pietermaritzburg High Court on May 17, 2021.

Zuma handed himself over to the police after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt of court after he failed to give evidence at the State Capture Inquiry.

LIVE | Zuma's arrest: All the latest developments

However, he missed the court-ordered deadline to hand himself over, and police were on the cusp of failing to meet the deadline to arrest him when he ultimately surrendered on Wednesday evening.

Zuma launched two legal challenges in a bid to stay out of prison.

In Zuma's application to stay his arrest, his advocate, Dali Mpofu, argued that Zuma was found guilty without trial and that the High Court had jurisdiction to hear the matter and nullify a ruling of a higher court.

Mpofu argued that Zuma's arrest should be stayed until the outcome of the recission application, which is expected to be argued on Monday.

Magashule vs ANC

Magashule was suspended based on the ANC's step-aside rule after he was criminally charged in connection with the Free State asbestos eradication tender worth millions of rand.

Magashule, who was Free State premier at the time, is facing 21 counts of fraud and corruption.

Magashule turned to the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to challenge his ANC suspension.

READ | Magashule asks court to reverse his ANC suspension... and suspend Ramaphosa instead

He argued that the step-aside rule was unconstitutional and that he had been suspended for ulterior purposes, News24 previously reported.

Magashule also attempted to suspend ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and has asked the court to declare that suspension valid.

The High Court is expected to deliver judgment on Friday.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancace magashulejacob zumastate capturecourts
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Former president Jacob Zuma spent his first night in jail after handing himself over to the police on Wednesday. It is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A good sign for democracy and the rule of law
53% - 3415 votes
A travesty of justice
2% - 111 votes
Only temporary. He'll be out soon
45% - 2873 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun 2021

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
view
Rand - Dollar
14.33
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.73
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.96
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.64
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,800.94
-0.1%
Silver
25.82
-0.4%
Palladium
2,798.00
-0.4%
Platinum
1,077.50
-0.3%
Brent Crude
74.12
+0.9%
Top 40
59,106
0.0%
All Share
65,244
0.0%
Resource 10
63,094
0.0%
Industrial 25
84,301
0.0%
Financial 15
13,112
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo