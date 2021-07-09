Courts expected to rule on Zuma's stay of arrest bid and Magashule's suspension challenge

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court is set to rule on former president Jacob Zuma's application to have his arrest stayed.

In Gauteng, the High Court is expected to hand down judgment in Ace Magashule's bid to overturn his ANC suspension.

Both judgments will be handed down virtually on Friday morning.

It is expected to be another day of politicians and the courts on Friday. Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to hear the outcome of his application to have his arrest stayed, while suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is expected to find out whether he has been successful in overturning his suspension.

While Zuma has already been incarcerated after being taken into police custody on Wednesday evening, judgment in his application to the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg to stay his arrest, pending his recission application in the apex court, will be handed down on Friday morning.

Zuma handed himself over to the police after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt of court after he failed to give evidence at the State Capture Inquiry.

However, he missed the court-ordered deadline to hand himself over, and police were on the cusp of failing to meet the deadline to arrest him when he ultimately surrendered on Wednesday evening.

Zuma launched two legal challenges in a bid to stay out of prison.

In Zuma's application to stay his arrest, his advocate, Dali Mpofu, argued that Zuma was found guilty without trial and that the High Court had jurisdiction to hear the matter and nullify a ruling of a higher court.

Mpofu argued that Zuma's arrest should be stayed until the outcome of the recission application, which is expected to be argued on Monday.

Magashule vs ANC

Magashule was suspended based on the ANC's step-aside rule after he was criminally charged in connection with the Free State asbestos eradication tender worth millions of rand.

Magashule, who was Free State premier at the time, is facing 21 counts of fraud and corruption.

Magashule turned to the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to challenge his ANC suspension.

He argued that the step-aside rule was unconstitutional and that he had been suspended for ulterior purposes, News24 previously reported.

Magashule also attempted to suspend ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and has asked the court to declare that suspension valid.

The High Court is expected to deliver judgment on Friday.

