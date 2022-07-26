Courts failed, 'now she's dead': Woman and niece, 10, allegedly killed by son with criminal history

A woman and her niece were murdered in their family home in Kalksteenfontein, Cape Town over the weekend.

Her son was arrested by police in connection with the double murder.

Residents say the man is known to be aggressive and dangerous.

The community of Kalksteenfontein in Cape Town protested outside the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on Monday where a man briefly appeared for allegedly murdering his mother and her 10-year-old niece.

The small community was rocked to its core over the weekend when Daffidol Faro, 65, and little Aseeqah Erasmus, 10, were found murdered – allegedly by Faro's "aggressive" son, Ashley Faro – in their home in the suburb sandwiched between Bishop Lavis and Bonteheuwel.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, said Bishop Lavis police were called to an emergency and when they arrived at the residence, they were taken to the bodies of the older woman and a young girl.

Faro and Aseeqah were declared dead on the scene.

Shortly after the murders, police arrested a 39-year-old man on a charge of murder.

Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Graham Lindhorst said the family was "broken and shocked".

"The suspect lived with this mom and would spend some nights there with his girlfriend," he added.

Lindhorst said:

This man is known to have a very aggressive temper and it boggles the mind as to what transpired in the last few minutes.

According to the CPF, he had been to jail previously, and about three weeks ago, his aggression became worse.

"His mother had gone to the court numerous times to get an interdict against her son. She did that for a reason – she knew what her son was capable of, and he needed help.

"The courts have failed this woman, she begged for the interdict, and nothing was done to help her, now she's dead," added Lindhorst.

The family of the pensioner was too distraught and declined to speak to the media.

Aseeqah's grandmother, Lufia Hendricks, said she was confused and "beyond angry" because the accused was fond of her grandchild.

"He really loved her, they would always talk and laugh with each other, I really don't know what happened or why he killed her," she added.

Ashley briefly appeared in court on Monday while locals gathered outside demanding justice and saying the accused must "rot in jail".

Police said the case was postponed to Thursday for the accused to get a legal aid lawyer.

"Surely, they know from his previous convictions that he is a dangerous man," said resident, Shariefa Abrahams, questioning why the suspect was released from prison in the first place.

"Who else must he still kill before the authorities realise this man is not normal?"

Another resident said they hoped the suspect should not be allowed out of jail or released back into the community.

"We don't want him here. He took one of our own, and I'm sure he's not going to stop there. If he can kill his own mother and niece, what else can he do?" said Vivian Prins.

"Hy moet gemoer word (he must be beaten up) for what he did. He is a very evil man," Prins added.

SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) commissioner Chris Nissen said he would launch an investigation into the justice department's handling of court interdicts.

"The SAHRC condemns this incident in the highest standard," he added.

"It is alleged that the mother had numerous times requested a court interdict against the suspect. She went numerous times seeking help and protection from her own son and yet he brutally murdered her. She's made lots of complaints against him, and unfortunately that has ended her life," Nissen added.

He said:

I understand the frustration of the community, they are angry. What society are we living in where a mother can be murdered in such an inhumane way after she repeatedly asked for help? I gave the community my word that I will sit down with the department soon so that we have enough information to bring forth to the community.

Condemning the incident, ward councillor Theresa Thompson sent her condolences to the family of the deceased.

"We don't know what the reason is behind the killings, but we understand that the suspect has a history of aggressiveness," said Thompson.

Aseeqah was buried according to Muslim rites late on Monday afternoon.