1h ago

add bookmark

Courts seeing 92% conviction rates as SA clamps down on corruption and fraud - justice dept

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SA is clamping down on commercial crimes.
SA is clamping down on commercial crimes.
SimpleImages, Getty Images
  • Specialised Commercial Crime Courts have managed to successfully achieve a 92% conviction rate.
  • Two more courts have been established in the Eastern Cape, in an effort to fight crime.
  • The enhancement of such courts was done following the rise in incidents of Covid-19 corruption.

Specialised Commercial Crime Courts have managed to achieve an overall conviction rate of 92% for all cases resulting in a verdict, according to the Department of Justice and Correctional Services.

The department established two more Specialised Commercial Crime Courts in Mthatha and East London, in the Eastern Cape, in an effort to fight against corruption.

According to the department, two courts in Palm Ridge and Pretoria North, in Gauteng, were enhanced.

READ | Police, intelligence failed to stop July unrest - but executive also to blame, report finds

"These courts are in line with the commitment made by President Cyril Ramaphosa to the National Council of Provinces when he responded to questions pertaining to Covid-19 corruption or procurement irregularities," department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said.

Ramaphosa was quoted as saying: "The rise in serious commercial crimes and incidents of Covid-19 corruption has meant that we are fast-tracking the establishment of additional commercial crime courts and also increasing the capacity of existing ones."

Phiri added that they were planning to establish additional Specialised Commercial Crime Courts in Polokwane, Mbombela, Mahikeng, Mthatha and Mangaung.

In response to the president's call, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola directed that the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development coordinate and facilitate the establishment of the new Specialised Commercial Crime Courts to give effect to the commitment made by the president.

READ | PPE corruption: Police officers among 15 arrested in connection with R1.9m latex gloves tender

The department said it had now established courts in provinces where they did not exist before, such as in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and North West.

All provinces in the South Africa now have dedicated Specialised Commercial Crime Courts.

The department said much success had been derived from the existing Specialised Commercial Crime Court model, which allowed for close integration of the work between prosecutors and investigators. Now, dedicated courts could, once matters were enrolled, process it speedily and effectively, instead of matters having to await space on the open court roll.

"When one looks at the number of matters heard and the conviction rate to date, it is clear that the Specialised Commercial Crime Court is a crucial mechanism to ensure that complex commercial crimes, which often extend to corruption and white-collar crime, are prosecuted effectively in dedicated courts," said Lamola.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ronald lamolacorruptioncourts
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you keep your DStv subscription with the price hike?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it's too expensive
41% - 1729 votes
Yes, but only for sport
17% - 722 votes
I don't have DStv and prefer pay for streaming services
43% - 1813 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.20
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.58
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.38
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,834.65
+0.5%
Silver
23.31
+0.5%
Palladium
2,291.00
+1.9%
Platinum
1,038.45
+0.3%
Brent Crude
90.78
-2.1%
Top 40
70,106
+0.8%
All Share
76,691
+0.8%
Resource 10
77,661
-0.2%
Industrial 25
94,990
+1.8%
Financial 15
15,831
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo