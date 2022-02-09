Courts seeing 92% conviction rates as SA clamps down on corruption and fraud - justice dept

Specialised Commercial Crime Courts have managed to successfully achieve a 92% conviction rate.

Two more courts have been established in the Eastern Cape, in an effort to fight crime.

The enhancement of such courts was done following the rise in incidents of Covid-19 corruption.

Specialised Commercial Crime Courts have managed to achieve an overall conviction rate of 92% for all cases resulting in a verdict, according to the Department of Justice and Correctional Services.



The department established two more Specialised Commercial Crime Courts in Mthatha and East London, in the Eastern Cape, in an effort to fight against corruption.

According to the department, two courts in Palm Ridge and Pretoria North, in Gauteng, were enhanced.

"These courts are in line with the commitment made by President Cyril Ramaphosa to the National Council of Provinces when he responded to questions pertaining to Covid-19 corruption or procurement irregularities," department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said.



Ramaphosa was quoted as saying: "The rise in serious commercial crimes and incidents of Covid-19 corruption has meant that we are fast-tracking the establishment of additional commercial crime courts and also increasing the capacity of existing ones."

Phiri added that they were planning to establish additional Specialised Commercial Crime Courts in Polokwane, Mbombela, Mahikeng, Mthatha and Mangaung.

In response to the president's call, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola directed that the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development coordinate and facilitate the establishment of the new Specialised Commercial Crime Courts to give effect to the commitment made by the president.

The department said it had now established courts in provinces where they did not exist before, such as in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and North West.

All provinces in the South Africa now have dedicated Specialised Commercial Crime Courts.

The department said much success had been derived from the existing Specialised Commercial Crime Court model, which allowed for close integration of the work between prosecutors and investigators. Now, dedicated courts could, once matters were enrolled, process it speedily and effectively, instead of matters having to await space on the open court roll.

"When one looks at the number of matters heard and the conviction rate to date, it is clear that the Specialised Commercial Crime Court is a crucial mechanism to ensure that complex commercial crimes, which often extend to corruption and white-collar crime, are prosecuted effectively in dedicated courts," said Lamola.