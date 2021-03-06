Covid-19: 1 313 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours

- A total of 1 313 new confirmed Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours.
A total of 1 313 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing South Africa's total number of reported cases to 1 518 979.
A further 104 Covid-19-related deaths were also recorded, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Friday evening.
Mkhize said there were 31 363 active cases in the country as of 5 March.
KwaZulu-Natal: 9 640
Free State: 6 121
Western Cape: 5 662
Gauteng: 3 226
North West: 2 473
Northern Cape: 2 061
Mpumalanga: 1 071
Limpopo: 850
Eastern Cape: 259
Of the newly recorded deaths, 29 were in the Free State, 17 in the Western Cape, 16 in Gauteng, 15 in the Northern Cape, 12 in Limpopo, eight in KwaZulu-Natal, four in the Eastern Cape and three in Mpumalanga.
Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla says there are strong indications that new Covid-19 variants may emerge. | @JasonFelix https://t.co/DlHYbfWu9Y— News24 (@News24) March 6, 2021
This brings the death toll to 50 566.
"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," Mkhize added.
The minister said that, to date, there have been 1 437 050 recoveries, which translates to a recovery rate of 94.6%.
Eastern Cape: 11 314
Western Cape: 11 260
Gauteng: 9 813
KwaZulu-Natal: 9 723
Free State: 3 352
Limpopo: 1 917
Mpumalanga: 1 274
North West: 1 203
Northern Cape: 710
The minister also announced that more than 100 000 healthcare workers were vaccinated.
"The number of healthcare workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 100 180 as of 18:30, 5 March 2021," Mkhize said.
Gauteng still accounts for 26.7% of all recorded cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 21.7% and the Western Cape with 18.3%.
Gauteng: 406 198
KwaZulu-Natal: 330 226
Western Cape: 278 509
Eastern Cape: 194 053
Free State: 80 495
Mpumalanga: 71 641
Limpopo: 62 257
North West: 61 340
Northern Cape: 34 260
