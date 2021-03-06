1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: 1 313 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours

Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A total of 1 313 new confirmed Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours.
  • In addition, 104 Covid-19 deaths have been reported. 
  • South Africa has recorded 1 518 979 confirmed infections to date. 

A total of 1 313 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing South Africa's total number of reported cases to 1 518 979.

A further 104 Covid-19-related deaths were also recorded, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Friday evening.

Mkhize said there were 31 363 active cases in the country as of 5 March.

Active cases

KwaZulu-Natal: 9 640

Free State: 6 121

Western Cape: 5 662

Gauteng: 3 226

North West: 2 473

Northern Cape: 2 061

Mpumalanga: 1 071

Limpopo: 850

Eastern Cape: 259

Of the newly recorded deaths, 29 were in the Free State, 17 in the Western Cape, 16 in Gauteng, 15 in the Northern Cape, 12 in Limpopo, eight in KwaZulu-Natal, four in the Eastern Cape and three in Mpumalanga.  

This brings the death toll to 50 566.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," Mkhize added.

The minister said that, to date, there have been 1 437 050 recoveries, which translates to a recovery rate of 94.6%.

Deaths by province

Eastern Cape: 11 314

Western Cape: 11 260

Gauteng: 9 813

KwaZulu-Natal: 9 723

Free State: 3 352

Limpopo: 1 917

Mpumalanga: 1 274

North West: 1 203

Northern Cape: 710

The minister also announced that more than 100 000 healthcare workers were vaccinated.

"The number of healthcare workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 100 180 as of 18:30, 5 March 2021," Mkhize said.

Gauteng still accounts for 26.7% of all recorded cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 21.7% and the Western Cape with 18.3%.

Cases by provinces

Gauteng: 406 198

KwaZulu-Natal: 330 226

Western Cape: 278 509

Eastern Cape: 194 053

Free State: 80 495

Mpumalanga: 71 641

Limpopo: 62 257

North West: 61 340

Northern Cape: 34 260

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coronavirus
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 3999 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2728 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 3865 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.29
(-0.52)
ZAR/GBP
21.24
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.29
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(-0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.10)
Gold
1700.44
(+0.04)
Silver
25.20
(+0.16)
Platinum
1128.01
(+0.31)
Brent Crude
69.67
(+3.93)
Palladium
2329.95
(+0.62)
All Share
68271.19
(+0.78)
Top 40
62788.64
(+0.87)
Financial 15
12759.80
(+0.67)
Industrial 25
87613.31
(-0.32)
Resource 10
70801.78
(+2.36)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo