Covid-19: 1 313 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours

A total of 1 313 new confirmed Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

In addition, 104 Covid-19 deaths have been reported.

South Africa has recorded 1 518 979 confirmed infections to date.

A total of 1 313 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing South Africa's total number of reported cases to 1 518 979.

A further 104 Covid-19-related deaths were also recorded, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Friday evening.

Mkhize said there were 31 363 active cases in the country as of 5 March.

Active cases KwaZulu-Natal: 9 640 Free State: 6 121 Western Cape: 5 662 Gauteng: 3 226 North West: 2 473 Northern Cape: 2 061 Mpumalanga: 1 071 Limpopo: 850 Eastern Cape: 259

Of the newly recorded deaths, 29 were in the Free State, 17 in the Western Cape, 16 in Gauteng, 15 in the Northern Cape, 12 in Limpopo, eight in KwaZulu-Natal, four in the Eastern Cape and three in Mpumalanga.

Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla says there are strong indications that new Covid-19 variants may emerge. | @JasonFelix https://t.co/DlHYbfWu9Y — News24 (@News24) March 6, 2021

This brings the death toll to 50 566.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," Mkhize added.

The minister said that, to date, there have been 1 437 050 recoveries, which translates to a recovery rate of 94.6%.

Deaths by province Eastern Cape: 11 314 Western Cape: 11 260 Gauteng: 9 813 KwaZulu-Natal: 9 723 Free State: 3 352 Limpopo: 1 917 Mpumalanga: 1 274 North West: 1 203 Northern Cape: 710

The minister also announced that more than 100 000 healthcare workers were vaccinated.

"The number of healthcare workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 100 180 as of 18:30, 5 March 2021," Mkhize said.

Gauteng still accounts for 26.7% of all recorded cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 21.7% and the Western Cape with 18.3%.

Cases by provinces Gauteng: 406 198 KwaZulu-Natal: 330 226 Western Cape: 278 509 Eastern Cape: 194 053 Free State: 80 495 Mpumalanga: 71 641 Limpopo: 62 257 North West: 61 340 Northern Cape: 34 260

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.