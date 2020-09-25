Covid-19: 1 480 new cases brings the total to 668 529

As of Friday, South Africa had recorded 1 480 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative number of detected cases to 668 529.

In addition, the Department of Health recorded 29 more Covid-19-related deaths, taking the total fatalities to 16 312.

"Regrettably, we report 29 more Covid-19-related deaths: five from the Eastern Cape, five from KwaZulu-Natal, five from Gauteng, two from Limpopo, eight from the Northern Cape and four from the Western Cape.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients," the department said in a statement on Friday.

To date, 4 117 079 tests have been conducted, with 57% in the private sector and 43% in the public sector.

The country also recorded 599 149 recoveries, which translates to a recovery rate of 89.6%.