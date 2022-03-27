6m ago

Covid-19: 1 497 new infections, 26 deaths recorded in South Africa

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
  • South Africa recorded 1 497 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday.
  • 26 new deaths have been recorded, bringing the confirmed death toll to 99 965.
  • Gauteng recorded 39% of all new infections.

South Africa recorded 1 497 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, which represented a 5.7% positivity rate.

According to a statement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Saturday, the country recorded 3 712 263 laboratory-confirmed cases.

Twenty six new Covid-19-related deaths were recorded, of which two occurred in the last 24 to 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99 965.

Most new cases were recorded in Gauteng

Cases breakdown:

  • Gauteng - 39%
  • Western Cape - 27%
  • KwaZulu-Natal - 20%
  • Eastern Cape - 3%
  • Free State - 3%
  • North West - 3%
  • Mpumalanga - 2%
  • Limpopo - 1%
  • Northern Cape - 1%


Gauteng recorded 590 new cases on Saturday, the Western Cape 410 and KwaZulu-Natal 294.

As of Saturday, Gauteng recorded 1 206 594 cumulative cases, KwaZulu-Natal 659 029 and the Western Cape 649 259.

There were 15 new hospital admissions in the last 24-hour reporting cycle. In total, 1 965 people were in public and private hospitals for Covid-19.

South Africa conducted 23 727 513 cumulative tests, of which 26 449 were carried out in the last 24-hour cycle.

According to the Department of Health, 33 400 227 vaccine doses have been administered.


If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

