Covid-19: 129 new deaths, 13 674 new infections, as confirmed cases soar to 238 339

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday announced that South Africa has recorded 13 674 new Covid-19 infections, taking the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 238 339.

According to Mkhize, SA also registered 129 new deaths, with the death toll rising to 3 720.

As for those who have recovered from the virus, the total now sits at 113 061 – a recovery of 47.4%.

South Africa has also conducted two million Covid-19 tests so far.

The provincial breakdown Gauteng has recorded a total of 81 546 Covid-19 infections or 34.2% of the national total, as well as 37 more deaths.

Western Cape has a total of 74 815 infections, with 37 more deaths.

Eastern Cape has recorded 44 432 infections, with 28 more deaths.

KwaZulu-Natal has 19 630 infections, with 26 more deaths.

North West has 7 870 infections, Free State 3 724 and Limpopo 2 381.

The health department also corrected Limpopo's Wednesday deaths number of 44 to 33.





"This was a data interpretation error, which has been corrected. Reallocation has since been done and we have confirmed the current total with the province," it said.

Mpumalanga has 2 901 infections, and the Northern Cape 1 039 infections, with one more death.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.

Testing

Mkhize said 56 170 new tests had been conducted since Wednesday, for SA to reach the "milestone" of two million Covid-19 tests.

"I would like to pay special tribute to the men and women in the laboratory services, who have made this possible - this is an enormous achievement that we can all be proud of as South Africans," Mkhize said.