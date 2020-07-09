49m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: 129 new deaths, 13 674 new infections, as confirmed cases soar to 238 339

Azarrah Karrim
GCIS
  • South Africa's Covid-19 infections on Thursday increased by 13 674, bringing the total to 238 339.
  • The country also recorded 129 new deaths, taking the death toll to 3 720.
  • SA has reached a "milestone" of two million Covid-19 tests conducted so far.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday announced that South Africa has recorded 13 674 new Covid-19 infections, taking the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 238 339.

According to Mkhize, SA also registered 129 new deaths, with the death toll rising to 3 720.

As for those who have recovered from the virus, the total now sits at 113 061 – a recovery of 47.4%.

South Africa has also conducted two million Covid-19 tests so far.

READ | Gauteng overtakes Western Cape as SA's coronavirus hotspot

The provincial breakdown
  • Gauteng has recorded a total of 81 546 Covid-19 infections or 34.2% of the national total, as well as 37 more deaths.
  • Western Cape has a total of 74 815 infections, with 37 more deaths.
  • Eastern Cape has recorded 44 432 infections, with 28 more deaths.
  • KwaZulu-Natal has 19 630 infections, with 26 more deaths. 
  • North West has 7 870 infections, Free State 3 724 and Limpopo 2 381.
  • The health department also corrected Limpopo's Wednesday deaths number of 44 to 33.


"This was a data interpretation error, which has been corrected. Reallocation has since been done and we have confirmed the current total with the province," it said.

Mpumalanga has 2 901 infections, and the Northern Cape 1 039 infections, with one more death.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.

EXPLAINER | What happened to the project to build 10 000 ventilators in SA by end of June?

Testing

Mkhize said 56 170 new tests had been conducted since Wednesday, for SA to reach the "milestone" of two million Covid-19 tests.

"I would like to pay special tribute to the men and women in the laboratory services, who have made this possible - this is an enormous achievement that we can all be proud of as South Africans," Mkhize said.

Related Links
EXPLAINER | What happened to the project to build 10 000 ventilators in SA by end of June?
Ghana health workers warn of potential Covid-19 calamity
Covid-19 vaccines: African governments must ensure the masses get access, SA expert tells WHO
Read more on:
coronavirus update
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you gone out to eat at a restaurant since restrictions have lifted?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
14% - 1872 votes
No, but I plan to
15% - 2046 votes
No, and I don't plan to
71% - 9605 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.83
(+0.36)
ZAR/GBP
21.23
(+0.57)
ZAR/EUR
19.00
(+0.99)
ZAR/AUD
11.72
(+0.85)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.45)
Gold
1802.68
(-0.29)
Silver
18.64
(-0.18)
Platinum
835.00
(-1.41)
Brent Crude
43.32
(+0.49)
Palladium
1939.00
(+1.81)
All Share
55787.90
(-0.15)
Top 40
51536.91
(-0.04)
Financial 15
10339.64
(+0.63)
Industrial 25
77428.31
(-0.10)
Resource 10
52587.29
(-0.39)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo