Covid-19: 140 new deaths take death toll to 3 860, as cases rise to 250 687

Azarrah Karrim
A volunteer receives an injection from a medical worker during the country's first human clinical trial for a potential vaccine against Covid-19 at the Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto.
Felix Dlangamandla/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Im
  • A total of 250 687 positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded in SA as of Friday evening.
  • There have been 3 860 deaths, with 118 232 recoveries. 
  • The recovery rate currently sits at 47%.

South Africa has a total of 250 687 positive Covid-19 cases as of Friday night, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

A further 140 new deaths have been recorded, bringing the death toll to 3 860.

According to Mkhize, there have been 118 232 recoveries, which translates to a recovery rate of 47.2%.


Provincial breakdown

Gauteng: 87 033 positive infections, 554 deaths (39 new deaths) and 23 804 recoveries.

Western Cape: 76 067 infections, 2 295 deaths (66 new deaths) and 55 534 recoveries.

Eastern Cape: 46 284 infections, 634 deaths (24 new deaths) and 28 903 recoveries.

KwaZulu-Natal: 21 386 infections, 260 deaths (with 11 new deaths) and 5 953 recoveries.

North West: 8 676 infections, 36 deaths and 1 588 recoveries.

Free State: 4 221 infections, 19 deaths and 629 recoveries.

Mpumalanga: 3 273 infections, 22 deaths and 779 recoveries.

Limpopo: 2 579 infections, 33 deaths and 665 recoveries.

Northern Cape: 1 168 infections, seven deaths and 1 688 recoveries.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.

