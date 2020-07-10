Covid-19: 140 new deaths take death toll to 3 860, as cases rise to 250 687

A total of 250 687 positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded in SA as of Friday evening.

There have been 3 860 deaths, with 118 232 recoveries.

The recovery rate currently sits at 47%.

A further 140 new deaths have been recorded, bringing the death toll to 3 860.

According to Mkhize, there have been 118 232 recoveries, which translates to a recovery rate of 47.2%.





Provincial breakdown Gauteng: 87 033 positive infections, 554 deaths (39 new deaths) and 23 804 recoveries. Western Cape: 76 067 infections, 2 295 deaths (66 new deaths) and 55 534 recoveries. Eastern Cape: 46 284 infections, 634 deaths (24 new deaths) and 28 903 recoveries. KwaZulu-Natal: 21 386 infections, 260 deaths (with 11 new deaths) and 5 953 recoveries. North West: 8 676 infections, 36 deaths and 1 588 recoveries. Free State: 4 221 infections, 19 deaths and 629 recoveries. Mpumalanga: 3 273 infections, 22 deaths and 779 recoveries. Limpopo: 2 579 infections, 33 deaths and 665 recoveries. Northern Cape: 1 168 infections, seven deaths and 1 688 recoveries.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.