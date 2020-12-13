1h ago

Covid-19: 170 more deaths and 7 999 new cases as second wave continues unabated

Kaveel Singh
Jacques Stander, Gallo Images
  • Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reported 7 999 more Covid-19 cases on Sunday evening.
  • He said another 170 people had died, mostly in the Eastern and Western Cape.
  • The total deaths now stood at 23 276, Mkhize added.

South Africa reported another 7 999 Covid-19 cases, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday evening.

"As of today, a cumulative total of 860 964 Covid-19 cases have been reported with 7 999 new cases identified since the last report. Regrettably, 170 more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported," he added.

The majority of deaths were in the Eastern Cape which had 94, followed by the Western Cape with 54, Free State at 11, Gauteng three and KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape four each.

"This brings the total deaths to 23 276," Mkhize said.

He added a cumulative total of 5 859 178 tests have been completed with 39 423 new ones conducted since his last report.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health workers that treated the deceased."

Mkhize said recoveries stood at 761 011.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to address the nation on Covid-19-related matters on Monday evening. 

