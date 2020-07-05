Covid-19: 173 new deaths - 71 in Gauteng - as cases rise to 196 750

Gauteng recorded nearly half of all fatalities reported on Sunday.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that 71 of the 173 new deaths in SA were from Gauteng.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases is at 196 750, an increase of 8 773 cases.

Gauteng had nearly half of all fatalities in the country on Sunday, with Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announcing that 71 of the 173 new deaths were recorded in the province.

The total number of deaths is now at 3 199, the minister said in a statement.

Mkhize also said there had been 8 773 new Covid-19 infections, which takes the total to 196 750.

He also added that there had been 93 315 recoveries to date. It translates to a recovery rate of 47.4%.

The breakdown of the 73 new deaths by province is as follows - Northern Cape: 2

- Free State: 10 - KwaZulu-Natal: 21 - Eastern Cape: 29 - Western Cape: 40 - Gauteng: 71





The Department of Corrections also released their Covid-19 statistics on Sunday evening.



It said that 58 more cases were reported across the country, taking the total cases to 2 843.

Of these, 1 557 were officials and 1 286 inmates.

Meanwhile, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Sunday confirmed that Grades 6 and 11, and provinces ready for Grade R, would return to school on Monday.

She said that since the return of Grade 7 and 12 pupils on 8 June, 2 740 teachers, of 440 000 teachers, were infected by the virus.

Motshekga said this made up for less than 1% of the entire teacher population in the country.

In the same period, 1 260 pupils were infected by the virus.