Covid-19: 18 pupils test positive at top Eastern Cape boarding school

Nyanga High School in Ngcobo is respected for producing top achieving pupils and for having a good matric pass rate.

The school has now cancelled the second phasing-in of Grade 9 pupils scheduled for Monday.

More pupils are currently being tested at the school.

Eighteen pupils have tested positive for Covid-19 at top rural Eastern Cape boarding school, Nyanga High School, in Ngcobo.

Principal Khululi Qamata said the school registered its first case on 15 June, after tests were conducted five days before, on 10 June.

The school invited Eastern Cape Department of Health workers on 16 June to test 30 pupils who were either showing Covid-19 symptoms or identified as close contacts of people with Covid-19.

Out of the 30 tested pupils, 17 tested positive, six are awaiting results while seven tested negative, Qamata said in a statement on the school's Facebook page on Wednesday.

"Between today the 24th June and Friday the 26th June, the EC DoH will further test another batch of learners, specifically those showing symptoms and close contacts."

Qamata added that three teachers voluntarily tested for Covid-19 and two results came back negative, while one is outstanding.

The school has advised its Grade 9 pupils not to return on Monday during its second phasing-in process.

Pupils who tested negative were sent home.

'Learners will have to wait for results'

"We have, as such, suspended academic tuition to focus on ensuring the safety of everyone in the school yard. The suspension of tuition will include cancelling the phasing-in of Grade 9 scheduled for Monday the 29th June 2020. A staff meeting will be held on Monday to assess the current situation and craft a way forward," said Qamata.

Parents of pupils who tested negative, didn't show symptoms or do not meet the criteria of pupils to be tested this week, are encouraged to fetch them and keep them at home, said Qamata.

"Learners who will be tested this week will have to wait for results before being taken home for the safety of everyone at home. We are hopeful that the learners will abide with Covid-19 safety precautions whilst at home," said Qamata.

The news comes amid mounting calls on the Eastern Cape Education Department to immediately shut schools due to a spike in infections among pupils and staff.

News24 reported that since the re-opening of schools on 8 June, the provincial government was forced to shut 196 schools due to Covid-19.

On Monday, the provincial government said in a statement that 132 of those remain shut, while 40 re-opened after decontamination. There was no explanation offered by the government about the situation regarding 24 schools.

