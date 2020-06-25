11m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: 18 pupils test positive at top Eastern Cape boarding school

Malibongwe Dayimani
  • Nyanga High School in Ngcobo is respected for producing top achieving pupils and for having a good matric pass rate.
  • The school has now cancelled the second phasing-in of Grade 9 pupils scheduled for Monday.
  • More pupils are currently being tested at the school.

Eighteen pupils have tested positive for Covid-19 at top rural Eastern Cape boarding school, Nyanga High School, in Ngcobo.

Principal Khululi Qamata said the school registered its first case on 15 June, after tests were conducted five days before, on 10 June.

The school invited Eastern Cape Department of Health workers on 16 June to test 30 pupils who were either showing Covid-19 symptoms or identified as close contacts of people with Covid-19.

Out of the 30 tested pupils, 17 tested positive, six are awaiting results while seven tested negative, Qamata said in a statement on the school's Facebook page on Wednesday.

"Between today the 24th June and Friday the 26th June, the EC DoH will further test another batch of learners, specifically those showing symptoms and close contacts."

Qamata added that three teachers voluntarily tested for Covid-19 and two results came back negative, while one is outstanding.

The school has advised its Grade 9 pupils not to return on Monday during its second phasing-in process.

Pupils who tested negative were sent home.

'Learners will have to wait for results'

"We have, as such, suspended academic tuition to focus on ensuring the safety of everyone in the school yard. The suspension of tuition will include cancelling the phasing-in of Grade 9 scheduled for Monday the 29th June 2020. A staff meeting will be held on Monday to assess the current situation and craft a way forward," said Qamata.

Parents of pupils who tested negative, didn't show symptoms or do not meet the criteria of pupils to be tested this week, are encouraged to fetch them and keep them at home, said Qamata.

"Learners who will be tested this week will have to wait for results before being taken home for the safety of everyone at home. We are hopeful that the learners will abide with Covid-19 safety precautions whilst at home," said Qamata.

The news comes amid mounting calls on the Eastern Cape Education Department to immediately shut schools due to a spike in infections among pupils and staff.

News24 reported that since the re-opening of schools on 8 June, the provincial government was forced to shut 196 schools due to Covid-19.

On Monday, the provincial government said in a statement that 132 of those remain shut, while 40 re-opened after decontamination. There was no explanation offered by the government about the situation regarding 24 schools.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Related Links
EC education dept denies over 200 Covid-19-positive pupils, staff were left stranded outside hotel
Covid-19: Yet another Eastern Cape school closes after pupil, staffer test positive
Covid-19: Tsunami looms as Eastern Cape battles shortage of doctors and nurses, warns professor
Read more on:
nyanga high schooleast londonlockdowneducationcoronavirushealth
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As SA passes the 100 000 mark of Covid cases, how are you feeling about the pandemic?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm more afraid than ever
19% - 2303 votes
I'm worried, but have adapted to the 'new normal'
50% - 6127 votes
I'm no longer concerned
31% - 3758 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.37
(+0.09)
ZAR/GBP
21.57
(+0.22)
ZAR/EUR
19.46
(+0.69)
ZAR/AUD
11.91
(+0.25)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.56)
Gold
1759.10
(-0.05)
Silver
17.56
(+0.53)
Platinum
800.00
(-0.02)
Brent Crude
40.50
(-5.15)
Palladium
1855.00
(-0.07)
All Share
53787.30
(-1.21)
Top 40
49632.67
(-1.12)
Financial 15
10046.96
(-0.76)
Industrial 25
74843.47
(-1.67)
Resource 10
50378.51
(-0.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery

24 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20176.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo