Covid-19: 2 032 new infections, one new death reported in South Africa

South Africa recorded 2 032 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

One new death was recorded in the last two days, bringing the death toll to 100 070.

Gauteng recorded 40% of all new infections.

South Africa recorded 2 032 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, which represented an 8.6% positivity rate.

One new Covid-19 death was reported in the last 48 hours, bringing the confirmed death toll to 100 070.

Most new cases were recorded in Gauteng, which accounted for 40% of the infections, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 24%. The Western Cape accounted for 22%; Eastern Cape 5%; Free State, Mpumalanga, and North West 2% each; and Limpopo and Northern Cape 1% each.

Gauteng recorded 808 new cases on Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal 484 and the Western Cape 448.

According to a statement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Wednesday, the country recorded 3 727 208 laboratory-confirmed cases.

Gauteng is the most impacted with 1 212 594 recorded cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 662 274 and the Western Cape with 652 567.

There were 40 new hospital admissions in the last 24-hour reporting cycle. As of Wednesday, 2 183 people were in public and private hospitals for Covid-19.

South Africa conducted 23 971 040 tests, of which 23 731 were carried out in the last 24-hour cycle.

According to the Department of Health, 33 991 918 vaccine doses have been administered. Of those, 55 969 were administered on Wednesday.

To date, 17 598 384 adults are fully vaccinated. Among children aged 12 and older, 1 988 607 vaccine doses have been administered.





