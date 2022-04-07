54m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: 2 032 new infections, one new death reported in South Africa

accreditation
Nicole McCain
Anthony Gilddon (73) received his Pfizer booster at DP Marais Hospital in Tokai, Cape Town.
Anthony Gilddon (73) received his Pfizer booster at DP Marais Hospital in Tokai, Cape Town.
PHOTO: Misha Jordaan, Gallo Images
  • South Africa recorded 2 032 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday.
  • One new death was recorded in the last two days, bringing the death toll to 100 070.
  • Gauteng recorded 40% of all new infections.

South Africa recorded 2 032 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, which represented an 8.6% positivity rate.

One new Covid-19 death was reported in the last 48 hours, bringing the confirmed death toll to 100 070.

Most new cases were recorded in Gauteng, which accounted for 40% of the infections, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 24%. The Western Cape accounted for 22%; Eastern Cape 5%; Free State, Mpumalanga, and North West 2% each; and Limpopo and Northern Cape 1% each.

Gauteng recorded 808 new cases on Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal 484 and the Western Cape 448.

According to a statement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Wednesday, the country recorded 3 727 208 laboratory-confirmed cases.

Gauteng is the most impacted with 1 212 594 recorded cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 662 274 and the Western Cape with 652 567.

There were 40 new hospital admissions in the last 24-hour reporting cycle. As of Wednesday, 2 183 people were in public and private hospitals for Covid-19.

South Africa conducted 23 971 040 tests, of which 23 731 were carried out in the last 24-hour cycle.

According to the Department of Health, 33 991 918 vaccine doses have been administered. Of those, 55 969 were administered on Wednesday.

To date, 17 598 384 adults are fully vaccinated. Among children aged 12 and older, 1 988 607 vaccine doses have been administered.


If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of healthnicdsouth africavaccinescoronavirushealth
Lottery
4 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 4914 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2066 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.68
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.22
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.04
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.99
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,925.06
-0.0%
Silver
24.33
-0.5%
Palladium
2,229.50
+1.4%
Platinum
951.00
-0.6%
Brent Crude
101.07
-5.5%
Top 40
67,309
0.0%
All Share
74,359
0.0%
Resource 10
80,315
0.0%
Industrial 25
80,147
0.0%
Financial 15
17,455
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month

06 Apr

Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month
'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a...

06 Apr

'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a dress for Lizzo
SA actor Mampho Brescia stars in reboot of 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller

04 Apr

SA actor Mampho Brescia stars in reboot of 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller
Local designer Skinny Sbu shares how his socks found their way into the Grammys...

05 Apr

Local designer Skinny Sbu shares how his socks found their way into the Grammys luxurious gift bag
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22094.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo