Covid-19: 2 364 new infections, as South Africa's death toll rises to 97 431

Nicole McCain
  • South Africa recorded 2 364 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday.
  • Seven new deaths have been recorded, bringing the confirmed death toll to 97 431.
  • Gauteng recorded 42% of all new infections.

South Africa recorded 2 364 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, which represented a 7.7% positivity rate. Seven new Covid-19-related deaths have been reported, bringing the confirmed death toll to 97 431.

According to a statement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Tuesday, the country recorded 3 645 269 laboratory-confirmed cases.

READ | People aged 65 and older at risk of developing other conditions post Covid-19 - study

Most new cases were recorded in Gauteng, which accounted for 42% of new infections, followed by the Western Cape with 16%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14%; Mpumalanga 7%; Free State 6%; North West 5%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo 4% each; and Northern Cape 2%.

Gauteng recorded 983 new cases on Tuesday, the Western Cape 374 and KwaZulu-Natal 326.

Gauteng recorded 1 182 100 cumulative cases, KwaZulu-Natal 647 982 and the Western Cape 634 459.

There were 110 new hospital admissions in the last 24-hour reporting cycle. As of Tuesday, 3 802 people were in public and private hospitals for Covid-19.

South Africa conducted 22 723 984 cumulative tests, of which 30 731 were carried out in the last 24-hour cycle.

According to the Department of Health, 30 701 325 vaccine doses have been administered. Of those, 68 662 were administered on Tuesday.

To date, 16 759 646 adults are fully vaccinated. Among children aged 12 and older, 1 405 667 vaccine doses have been administered.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

